Colorado Springs 2025 election results for city council

There are 19 candidates vying for seats across the six Colorado Springs City Council districts in this municipal election.

During this election, as with any April municipal election, ballots were only accepted by mail or in a drop box. Voters had until 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, to return their ballots through the mail or drop box.

This page will be updated as election results are received throughout the night and coming days. Last updated: 7:15 p.m. April 1.

Colorado Springs City Council District 1 results

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot)

Dave Donelson - 58.95%

Lee Lehmkuhl - 41.05%

Colorado Springs City Council District 2 results

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot)

Frank Chrisinger - withdrawn

Tom Bailey - 88.91%

Colorado Springs City Council District 3 results

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot)

Brandy Williams - 38.43%

Maryah Lauer - 32.98%

Richard Gillit - 11.8%

Greg Thornton - 14.92%

Christopher Metzgar - 1.87%

Colorado Springs City Council District 4 results

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot)

Kimberly Gold - 39.12%

Sherrea Elliott-Sterling - 30.37%

Chauncy Johnson - 25.29%

Colorado Springs City Council District 5 results

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot)

Nancy Henjum (incumbent) - 49.55%

Cass R. Melin - 5.07%

Christopher Burns - 28.11%

Jim Miller - 17.27%

Colorado Springs City Council District 6 results

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot)