Colorado DMV services taken down by Crowdstrike’s global mess

If you were thinking of trying to get a driver’s license, register a car or get a new license plate today — well, maybe just don’t.

Multiple core services for the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles were knocked offline this morning by the Crowdstrike incident, which crashed computer systems worldwide with a faulty security update

The DMV reported outages for its online services, digital kiosks and call centers this morning.

Don’t expect better results in person, either: Driver’s license and ID services were offline at state and county driver’s license offices, as were other county motor vehicle office services.

Updates will be available at the DMV’s website and on X or Facebook.