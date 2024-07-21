WATCH LIVE: Slatkin Conducts Copland, Gershwin

Join the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special recital you can watch LIVE at CPRClassical.org.



Aspen livestreams are BACK for their 75th anniversary season. Throughout the summer, experience all the fun and excitement of a free summer music festival concert from the comfort of your own home.

July 21, 4:00 pm



Program:



COPLAND: El salón México

PROKOFIEV: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major, op. 26

ROUSE: The Infernal Machine from Phantasmata

BARBER: Adagio for Strings, op. 11

GERSHWIN: An American in Paris



Leonard Slatkin, conductor

Bruce Liu, piano

Aspen Festival Orchestra