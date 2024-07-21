WATCH LIVE: Slatkin Conducts Copland, Gershwin

By Jessie Jacobs
·
The camera looks at an illuminated Klein Music Tent in Aspen at dusk.
photo by Alex Irvin, courtesy of Aspen Music Festival and School
The Klein Music Tent at the Aspen Music Festival and School.

Join the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special recital you can watch LIVE at CPRClassical.org.

Aspen livestreams are BACK for their 75th anniversary season. Throughout the summer, experience all the fun and excitement of a free summer music festival concert from the comfort of your own home.

July 21, 4:00 pm

Program:

COPLAND: El salón México
PROKOFIEV: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major, op. 26
ROUSE: The Infernal Machine from Phantasmata
BARBER: Adagio for Strings, op. 11
GERSHWIN: An American in Paris

Leonard Slatkin, conductor
Bruce Liu, piano
Aspen Festival Orchestra

Summerfest 2024, on the radio and online

Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top of this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, or on radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."

