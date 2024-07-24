WATCH LIVE: Biden makes address from Oval Office

By NPR
·
BIDEN-AMERICAN-RESCUE-PLAN
Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden speaks before signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.

President Joe Biden will deliver an address from the Oval Office following Sunday's announcement that he's dropping out of the presidential race. The speech is scheduled to begin 6 p.m. MT.

