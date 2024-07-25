WATCH LIVE: Sibelius Symphony No. 2, violinist Jennifer Koh

By Jessie Jacobs
Violinist Jennifer Koh holds her violin in one hand and dramatically wavers her bow with the other, on stage with an orchestra in the background.
Credit: The Knight Foundation
Violinist Jennifer Koh returns to Aspen to play a work composed for her, Missy Mazzoli’s Violin Concerto.

Join the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special recital you can watch LIVE at CPRClassical.org.

Aspen livestreams are BACK for their 75th anniversary season. Throughout the summer, experience all the fun and excitement of a free summer music festival concert from the comfort of your own home.

Next Stream: July 26, 5:30 pm

Program:
OUTI TARKIAINEN: The Ring of Fire and Love
MISSY MAZZOLI: Violin Concerto (Procession)
SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 2 in D major, op. 43

Hear the sound of Summerfest 2024

