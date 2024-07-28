Colorado’s recidivism rate is 28 percent. This job fair is hoping to change that

Jonathan Ogaz was getting a fresh haircut, like so many people do, on a Saturday. Ogaz wasn’t at a regular barbershop getting just an ordinary haircut. He, along with many other ex-convicts, were at a job fair in downtown Denver, hoping to rejoin the workforce.

The NXT Chapter’s Felon Friendly Job Fair was held at the Assessment, Intake, and Diversion Center last weekend. The NXT Chapter is an organization that assists ex-offenders upon release from incarceration. The first day of the fair offered free haircuts, professional clothes, hygiene backpacks, cellphones, resume and cover letter assistance, along with other resources.

Ogaz is on probation until 2025 for felony menacing. He says he fell into the wrong crowd when he was younger and became heavily addicted to drugs. Ogaz has been clean for two years and wants to continue on a positive path. So when his dad and his probation officer told him about the job fair, he didn’t hesitate to attend.

“I'm willing to try anything first,” Ogaz said. “I'm a hard worker. I will learn.”

On the first day of the event, Josephine Burton poked her head out of the building on Elati St. to see a long line of people waiting to enter.

“Very impressive and exciting at the same time,” said Burton, NXT Chapter executive director and CEO.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite People wait outside of Denver's Assessment, Intake, and Diversion Center to get new clothes and haircuts ahead of a "felon friendly" job fair. July 27, 2024.

Benjie Aragon was waiting in that long line.

“Felons, they like to wait a little bit, but I'm already retired anyways,” said Aragon, a former plumber who completed a one-year prison sentence for strong-arm assault in April. He is looking for a job where he can get some exercise.

Aragon says he struggled with alcohol for 40 years and currently lives in a sober living program called Tribe Recovery Homes.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Benjie Aragon stands inside Denver's Assessment, Intake, and Diversion Center during a prep day for a "felon friendly" job fair. July 27, 2024.

“Just give me a part-time job to where I could still function and get my benefits through Medicaid and the state,” he said. “I'm too active to just be sitting around.”

Getting people to work

The state recidivism rate was 28 percent, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections’ most recent report released in 2020. Colorado DOC defines recidivism as a return to prison or offender status within three years of release for new criminal activity or a technical violation of parole, or non-departmental community placement.

Advocates say a major hurdle people face is access to resources and to work.

In order to improve that rate, state lawmakers pushed to provide up to $3,000 in grants to those leaving incarceration during this past legislative session. The bill, SB24-012, failed due to concerns over costs and oversight.

“It's truly hard because one thing that we notice is trying to connect (people) to resources and employment,” NXT Chapter chief financial officer and co-founder Marquell Burton said. “It's kind of scattered all over the place. What we wanted to do (with the job fair) is create a one-stop shop to where we would bring (resources) in-house, in one spot, to where they can just come and they don't have to search.”

Eleven employers from industries such as hospitality, construction, culinary arts, and mentoring conducted interviews at the event. Maquell Burton said the businesses were selected based on the positions offered and whether they are felony-friendly.

“That's the key thing. A lot of places don't hire felons. If more did, we would have more vendors,” Marquell Burton said. “But, these are the people that are willing to take the chance on the individuals that have a past that are now trying to change their future.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Timothy Crouch (from left) and Johnathan Ogaz speak with New Leaf's Seth Brien during a "felon friendly" job fair at Denver's Assessment, Intake, and Diversion Center. July 27, 2024.

Sauve Construction, a family-owned roofing company in Aurora, was one business at the event. Sales manager Mark Richardson said he made 10 hires within the first hour of the day.

“Just because you had a problem doesn't make you a bad person,” Richardson said. “It means you made a bad decision. However, you can correct that decision and make better decisions, but you have to have an opportunity and a chance to do it.”

Finding help and support when the obstacles keep coming

Josephine Burton knows how hard the road to work can be. After spending seven years in community corrections, she struggled to get her life back in order.

“The land was foreign to me, so I found myself going into different cities and counties to be able to (get) everything that I needed to get on track and get my life together,” Josephine Burton said. “I kind of knew what the ex-offenders were needing.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Carlon Manuel, head of Denver's Assessment, Intake, and Diversion Center, at work as people stop in for a "felon friendly" job fair. July 27, 2024.

Joseph James Bledsoe experienced these obstacles as recently as last week. He pleaded guilty to felony menacing nine years ago and applied for a job at a felony-friendly local food distributor.

“She's like, ‘Oh, the felony won't hurt you. As long as it was five years ago or whatever.’” Bledsoe said. “I did my resume. I turned in my application. I did a physical for them. I did all kinds of running around. I went and got slacks, boots, and everything I needed for the warehouse.”

But a more recent misdemeanor criminal conviction on his record caused him to be turned down for the job. He has experience in carpentry and is looking to find a job to save up for a car so he can return to his trade; his truck was taken away following the felony conviction.

“If I would've known a felony makes it this difficult to get a job and to get around, I would've never ever done it,” Bledsoe said. “I went through a living hell pretty well.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Johnathan Ogaz tries out a new shirt at Denver's Assessment, Intake, and Diversion Center ahead of a "felon friendly" job fair. July 27, 2024.

For Ogaz, who got a haircut at the event and talked to employers, it’s been difficult to find a steady job for the last two years. He’s worked at Elitch Gardens and McDonald’s, but he wants something more permanent.

“I want to do better. I want to move forward,” Ogaz said. “I want to find a career.”