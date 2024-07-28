US-285 reopened after a wildfire closed the highway to traffic near Morrison

A wildfire briefly closed US-285 and forced the evacuations of five homes near Morrison on Sunday.

The fire was first reported at around 1 p.m. around S. Turkey Creek Road and grew to approximately six acres, burning grass, shrubs and trees, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Multiple ground crews from Elk Creek Fire Rescue, North Fork Fire, Indian Hills Fire, Inter Canyon Fire and Dougco Helitak and two helicopters responded to the fire.

"Firefighters are feeling good about the progress of firefighting efforts," wrote the Sheriff's Office on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

No structures were damaged and no one was injured, according to Denver7.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.