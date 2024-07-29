Rep. Jason Crow will help investigate Trump assassination attempt on congressional task force

Democratic Congressman Jason Crow has been named to the bipartisan U.S. House Task Force investigating the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

Crow has developed into a go-to for national security issues within the House Democratic caucus. The lawyer and military veteran also currently serves on the House Intelligence Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee, where he’s the ranking member of the Oversight subcommittee.

In January 2020, when he was still in his first term, Crow was also selected as an impeachment manager for Trump’s first impeachment trial in the Senate.

Of this latest appointment, Crow said in a statement: “I am committed to working with my colleagues to conduct a thorough bipartisan investigation to collect the facts and recommend corrective security measures.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced the 13 members who will serve on the task force Monday afternoon.

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly will chair the panel, while Crow will serve as ranking member.

“We have the utmost confidence in this bipartisan group of steady, highly qualified, and capable Members of Congress to move quickly to find the facts, ensure accountability, and help make certain such failures never happen again,” the two leaders said in a joint statement.

“I will treat it like what it is: a solemn, urgent, and necessary responsibility," Crow added. "The American people deserve clear answers and assurances that we will not let this happen again.”

The House approved the creation of the task force last week, 416-0.

What's next for the task force?

It’s charged with three main goals, including understanding what went wrong that day, ensuring accountability and preventing such a security failure in the future.

The 11 other congress members serving on the task force are Republican Reps. Mark Green, David Joyce, Laurel Lee, Mike Waltz, Clay Higgins and Pat Fallon, and Democratic Reps. Lou Correa, Madeleine Dean, Chrissy Houlahan, Glenn Ivey and Jared Moskowitz.

While House leaders were quick to announce the makeup of the committee, it is unclear when it will first meet. The House is on recess until Sept. 9.