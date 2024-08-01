Lake Shore fire: Investigators say fire near Gross Reservoir was ‘human-caused’ but not intentionally set

Evacuations have been lifted and roads have reopened near the small wildfire that ignited near the Gross Reservoir in Boulder County. The seven-acre Lake Shore fire has not spread, according to Mountain View Rescue, and crews are wrapping up firefighting efforts.

Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said Wednesday the fire didn’t appear to be intentionally started but was a “human-caused fire.”

The Lake Shore fire is covering about seven acres, according to Mountain View Rescue. No injuries have been reported, but one “structure” was reportedly damaged, but it’s unclear whether it was a home or other building.

Johnson said investigators are interviewing two people as part of the investigation into the fire’s cause.

An evacuation order is still in place for some residents near Lake Shore Drive.

Flagstaff Road is closed to westbound traffic from the Mountain View Fire Rescue station to Gross Dam Road. Lake Shore Drive is also closed starting at Gross Dam Road.

The National Weather Service expects warm, dry conditions to continue Thursday, with elevated wildfire conditions in many areas. Skies across the northern Front Range will likely be hazy due to wildfire smoke, which has prompted state health officials have issued an air quality alert for the region.

This is a developing story and will be updated.