Colorado wildfires: Sunday coverage

Wildfires across Colorado’s northern Front Range and Western Slope continued to burn Sunday, though hundreds of fire crews were working to contain the blazes. Evacuation orders were still in place for the Alexander Mountain Fire near Longmont, while some orders had been lifted near the Quarry fire in Littleton, and all residents were allowed to return to their homes near the deadly Stone Canyon fire in Lyons.

Temperatures will continue to be hot statewide. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of the state, and said fire conditions on the Eastern Plains will be “near critical” through Sunday. Fire restrictions are in place across several counties due to continued dry conditions.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on the Western Slope and Front Range, which could bring gusty winds to wildfire areas.

Air quality across the northern Front Range and near the Bucktail fire in Nucla will be poor through Sunday, due to the weather and wildfire smoke. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said pollutant levels will reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, including young children, elderly adults and those with respiratory diseases.

Alexander Mountain fire

Fire crews continued work Sunday to contain Colorado’s largest current wildfire, which was roughly 15 square miles. The crews focused on hot spots near Cedar Park and protecting structures along Highway 34. High temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected Sunday, which could cause the fire to spread, according to the team managing the fire.

The fire was 32 percent contained Sunday morning.

Over 500 people are working to contain the fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the U.S. Forest Service is accepting evidence here.

Evacuation orders are in place for a region west of Loveland that extends from Indian Mountain north, just beyond Storm Mountain and the Estes overlook, and east to Devil's Backbone and Indian Creek Road. Some mandatory evacuations were lifted on the eastern edge of the fire on Friday, but residents there and the western edge of the fire near Glen Haven have been warned to be prepared to leave if the fire worsens.

Quarry fire

The Quarry fire was 20 percent contained and was 472 acres, as of Saturday evening. Police say the fire was likely human-caused and is being investigated as arson. While firefighters were making progress in containing the fire, firefighting efforts were complicated by extremely high temperatures, low humidity and rugged terrain. Officials said they were also navigating around wildlife, including rattlesnakes, bears, mountain lions and deer.

Mandatory evacuations were still in place for Sampson, Maxwell, McKinney Ranch and Murphy Gulch neighborhoods.

Residents in two neighborhoods were allowed back into their homes Saturday, although they were told to remain ready to evacuate again. People who live in the Deer Creek Mesa and Kuehster neighborhoods were required to pick up credentials from Dakota Ridge High School, 13399 W. Coal Mine Ave., in Littleton to enter the area. Credentials will be available for pickup Sunday between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stone Canyon fire

Firefighters continued to make considerable progress containing the Stone Canyon fire, which has been burning north of Lyons. The 1,500 acre fire has killed one person and destroyed at least five structures.

All evacuations were lifted and roads were opened Saturday evening. The Moss Rock neighborhood may experience a power outage through Monday.

The fire was 90 percent contained Saturday evening, according to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management.

Command of the fire is being transitioned to Lyons Fire Protection District Sunday, meaning the city will take over communication about the fire.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the review.

Other wildfires across the state:

Bucktail fire

Firefighters battling the Bucktail fire burning near Nucla are hoping relatively high humidity and scattered showers will help them gain ground on the growing blaze in southwest Colorado.

The fire grew to 3,155 acres, nearly 5 square miles, according to National Forest officials Saturday evening. The fire is only five percent contained.

144 firefighters are assigned to the Bucktail fire, alongside three engines, three dozers and three aircraft.

No buildings are threatened and no evacuations are in place.County Road 25 Mesa is closed from Divide Road to “where the pavement starts on 25 Mesa outside of Nucla.” Houser Cow Camp Road is also closed, down to Old Highway 90.

Smoke from the Bucktail fire is expected to cause poor air quality in surrounding Montrose County. People with heart disease, respiratory illness and other preexisting conditions are advised to stay indoors.

Currant Creek fire

The Currant Creek fire is burning about 5 miles northeast of Cedaredge in western Colorado. The relatively small fire sits at 193 acres and is 95 percent contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

This is a developing story and will be updated.