It’s wildfire season. Here’s how to put out a campfire — according to professionals

It's wildfire season in Colorado and that means low humidity, high temperatures and dry trees and brush could fuel deadly catastrophes. In the last several days, multiple wildfires have sprung up across the state. The largest one, the Alexander Mountain fire west of Loveland, has grown to more than 12 square miles.

While all the fires are currently under investigation, officials have reported that at least one of the fires was "human-caused" although it didn't appear to be intentional. In light of this news — and the fact that humans cause nine out of 10 wildfires in the U.S. — here's a refresher on how to put out a campfire, as shown by U.S. Forest Service staff at the Arapahoe-Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland.

How to put out a campfire

Step 1: Put water in a bucket and pour it on your campfire.

Step 2: Stir the fire with a stick or something sturdy.

Step 3: Drown the fire again with a bucket of water.

Step 4: Stir the ashes again.

Step 5: Keep drowning and stirring it until you can feel the coals with the back of your hand and it's not hot.

Find out more about fire prevention here.