Colorado wildfires: Several evacuation orders lifted for Alexander Mountain fire, Quarry fire remains complex

Wildfires across Colorado are continuing to impact air quality Monday, but some relief may be on the horizon.

The National Weather Service said temperatures will continue to be higher than normal through Wednesday before conditions cool down into the 80s for the foreseeable future. Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week, with higher chances Thursday and onward.

Air quality along the northern Front Range and southwest Colorado continues to be relatively poor due in part to ongoing wildfire smoke. Ozone levels are expected to be in the moderate to unhealthy range Monday for the urban I-25 corridor.

Smoke from the Bucktail fire in southern Montrose County will also create unhealthy conditions in the surrounding areas, particularly for sensitive groups, like the young and elderly.

Alexander Mountain fire

Several evacuation orders were lifted Sunday as crews continued to make progress on the Alexander Mountain fire burning west of Loveland. Officials said fire activity was beginning to slow, allowing firefighters to focus on extinguishing hot spots and building containment lines.

Crews were able to fire containment to 54 percent by Sunday evening.

The size of the fire has remained at about 9,600 acres, or 15 square miles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the U.S. Forest Service is accepting evidence here.

Evacuation orders close to the center of the fire remain in place Monday. Several zones on the western and eastern edges of the fire were downgraded to a voluntary evacuation notice Sunday.

Residents of the Storm Mountain and Cedar Park communities will be allowed back beginning Monday, August 5th, but they must have credentials to access their properties.

Quarry fire

The Quarry fire burning west of Littleton remains the state’s most complex fire. Crews have been hampered by difficult-to-navigate terrain, but the fire hasn’t grown significantly over the weekend.

The fire sits at about 470 acres and at 35 percent containment, as of Sunday evening.

Rain fell over the fire Sunday afternoon, with more rain expected Monday.

CORE Electric Cooperative has shut down power for approximately 48 hours in neighborhoods close to the Quarry fire. Outages are active from the intersection of Grizzly Drive and South Deer Creek Canyon Road, west to South Mckinney Road, and everything south of that area for 3 miles. Some homes in the Sampson neighborhood, which is still under a mandatory evacuation order, will be affected.

Officials said the fire was likely human-caused and is investigating it as arson.

Other fires across the state:

Bucktail fire

Firefighters battling the Bucktail fire burning near Nucla are hoping relatively high humidity and scattered showers will help them gain ground on the growing blaze in southwest Colorado.

The fire grew to 3,155 acres, nearly 5 square miles, according to National Forest officials Saturday evening. The fire is only five percent contained.

144 firefighters are assigned to the Bucktail fire, alongside three engines, three dozers and three aircraft.

No buildings are threatened and no evacuations are in place.County Road 25 Mesa is closed from Divide Road to “where the pavement starts on 25 Mesa outside of Nucla.” Houser Cow Camp Road is also closed, down to Old Highway 90.

Smoke from the Bucktail fire is expected to cause poor air quality in surrounding Montrose County. People with heart disease, respiratory illness and other preexisting conditions are advised to stay indoors.

Stone Canyon fire

The Stone Canyon fire was fully contained as of Sunday evening, according to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management. The 1,500 acre fire burning north of Lyons killed one person and destroyed at least five buildings.

Containment does not mean the fire is completely done burning, however. It means firefighters believe they have the fire’s growth under control.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the review.

Currant Creek fire

The Currant Creek fire burning in western Colorado, northeast of Cedaredge, was fully contained Sunday.

This is a developing story and may be updated.