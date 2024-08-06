Colorado wildfires: Alexander Mountain fire nearly 75 percent contained after evening rain douses state

Scattered storms dropped rain across much of Colorado on Monday, assisting firefighters statewide.

More rain is possible for both the Front Range and the Western Slope through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday and Wednesday will still bring temperatures that could reach into the mid-90s, but conditions will be cooler starting Thursday. High winds could pose some challenges to fire crews, however.

Air quality is much better Tuesday than it has been, with the entire state reaching "good" status , according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. An ozone alert is in place through 4 p.m. for the Front Range urban corridor. Sensitive groups, like the young and elderly, may experience health impacts due to smoke in areas near the ongoing wildfires.

Alexander Mountain fire

Light rain Monday evening helped firefighters make significant progress toward containing the Alexander Mountain fire burning west of Loveland. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said it has completed a survey of all structures impacted by the fire. It confirmed 26 homes were destroyed and four others were damaged. It also said the fire has destroyed 21 outbuildings.

Crews were able to push fire containment up to 74 percent by Monday night.

The size of the fire is estimated at about 9,668 acres, or 15 square miles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the U.S. Forest Service is accepting evidence here.

Evacuation orders close to the center of the fire remain in place Tuesday. Several zones on the western and southeastern edges of the fire have been downgraded to a voluntary evacuation notice.

By Monday, all residents with buildings damaged or destroyed by the fire should have received a phone call notifying them. The sheriff's office said if you did not receive a call, there is no known damage to your property.

Residents of the Storm Mountain and Cedar Park communities may be allowed to return home this week, but they must have credentials to access their properties. Officials began distributing those credentials Monday.

Officials have restored power to a portion of Highway 34 that runs west from The Dam Store to Idlewild Ln. That area is now safe for re-entry, but is only open to residents.

Quarry fire

The Quarry fire burning west of Littleton remains the state’s most complex fire. Crews have been hampered by difficult-to-navigate terrain, but light precipitation yesterday is expected to help today's containment efforts.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire covered about 527 acres and was at 45 percent containment.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the Sampson, Maxwell, McKinney Ranch and Murphy Gulch areas.

Deer Creek Mesa, Kuehster, Silver Ranch/Jennings, Silver Ranch South/Homestead South, Hilldale Pines, Oehlmann and West Ranch still are under pre-evacuation orders.

Officials said the fire was likely human-caused and they are investigating it as arson.

Other fires across the state:

Bucktail fire

Firefighters battling the Bucktail fire burning near Nucla are hoping relatively high humidity and scattered showers will help them gain ground on the growing blaze in southwest Colorado.

The fire grew to 3,738 acres, nearly 6 square miles, according to National Forest officials Monday afternoon. The fire is 7 percent contained.

Officials said fire activity Monday was "the quietest of this incident so far, even though thunderstorms brought strong wind gusts for a brief time." A statement from the U.S. Forest Service said the focus has shifted from initial response to a longer-term suppression effort.

No buildings are threatened and no evacuations are in place.

The area could receive more rain from scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

Stone Canyon fire

The Stone Canyon fire was fully contained as of Sunday evening, according to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management. The 1,500 acre fire burning north of Lyons killed one person and destroyed at least five buildings.

Containment does not mean the fire is completely done burning, however. It means firefighters believe they have the fire’s growth under control.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the review.

Currant Creek fire

The Currant Creek fire burning in western Colorado, northeast of Cedaredge, was fully contained Sunday.

This is a developing story and may be updated.