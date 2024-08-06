Frontier Airlines is cutting 43 routes, one in Denver

Denver-based Frontier Airlines is cutting 43 routes.

The budget airline is eliminating flights as it seeks to better balance supply and demand, according to travel website The Points Guy, The move is a part of a shift in strategy after Frontier added 54 routes earlier this year.

The cuts are spread across the U.S. and also include international flights to Cancun and San Juan, Puerto Rico. In Denver, one route to Virginia’s Norfolk International Airport was cut. Cities that are losing multiple routes include Dallas, Las Vegas, Cleveland, Orlando and Philadelphia.

Some cuts are effective immediately, while others take effect within the first half of August. The cut in Denver takes effect on August 11.

A spokesperson for Frontier didn’t respond to an email from CPR about the cuts.

Frontier and other budget airlines are struggling to compete with the bigger carriers. In addition to changes to its routes, Frontier is changing how it sells seats in a bid to reach more travelers. The new ticketing strategy includes multiple pricing tiers that will include things like checked bags, rather than charging fees.