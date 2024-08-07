WATCH LIVE: Aspen Conducting Academy Orchestra

Join the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special recital you can watch LIVE at CPRClassical.org.



Aspen livestreams are BACK for their 75th anniversary season. Throughout the summer, experience all the fun and excitement of a free summer music festival concert from the comfort of your own home.



Next Steam: August 7, 5:00 p.m.



Program:

To include:

NICO MUHLY: Bright Idea

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, op. 47

Online and on the radio Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top of this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, or on radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."