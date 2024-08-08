Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state Aug. 9-11

Arts and culture news of the week

“I Voted” digital sticker design competition for Colorado high school students

For teens interested in both art and democracy, the Colorado Secretary of State’s “I Voted” digital sticker competition is now accepting submissions.

“Just because you're young doesn't mean you don't have a voice,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “There are so many ways to get involved, including by designing a civically engaged symbol – and voters love the stickers.”

The winner’s sticker design will be sent to voters via BallotTrax once they have returned their ballot for the upcoming General Election. It will also be featured on the Secretary of State’s website and as part of the office’s online efforts to encourage Coloradans to vote.

Griswold said a majority of Colorado voters – nearly 98% – vote by mail. That’s about 2 million people who will receive the winning sticker. She added that voters have “prominently displayed them on social media in past elections, so we're really looking forward to it.

All entries must be received by Sept. 2. Winners will be determined by a committee in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Find more details about the contest and specific criteria for submissions here.

Landmark Chez Artiste closes permanently, with little warning

Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News The exterior of the Chez Artiste Theatre on closing week, Aug. 5, 2024.

At the end of last week, the Landmark theater chain announced it was closing Chez Artiste in University Hills after the theatre’s final screenings on Thursday, Aug. 8.

The news comes shortly after the shuttering of the Landmark Esquire Theatre, one of the city’s bastions for independent and late-night cinema, on July 18.

Aurora Hunt, an organizer for the Denver Cinema Club, is planning a small farewell for the theatre on Thursday night. “I'm bringing sheet cake and sparkling apple champagne and a notebook so that everyone can wish [the staff] well,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to say goodbye and let them know how grateful we are.”

She acknowledged that the Chez Artiste didn’t offer any of the fancy amenities of many other theatres. “They don't have recliner seats. Their screens are not that big. Nothing about it is that attractive,” she said. Instead, people gathered there for conversation and community. That’s what made the Chez special.

“They have programmed some kooky nonsense this last year or two,” Hunt said, “like silent films and obscure things that you've never heard of. And just on the strength of who they are, I'll go see anything. It's movie kale – I may not love it, but it's good for me.”

Enjoy the Chez Artiste’s final days through Thursday, Aug. 8. The theater’s final run of films are The Fabulous Four, Coup!, Widow Clicquot, Thelma and Touch.

Courtesy of Sculpture in the Park Artwork on display at Loveland's 2023 Sculpture in the Park festival.

Loveland’s annual “Sculpture in the Park” show celebrates 40 years

This weekend, Loveland’s “Sculpture in the Park” show wraps up its fourth decade in operation. The event began with five local sculptors who invited people they knew to display and sell artworks in Loveland’s Benson Park. It has since become the largest outdoor juried sculpture show and sale in the U.S.

This year, 160 award-winning national and international sculptors will present over 2,000 works including bronze, stone, glass, metal, wood, ceramic, and mixed media constructions. Visitors can view and purchase the works and interact with the artists.

Proceeds from the event fund the purchase of a sculpture for the 10-acre Benson Sculpture Garden, where the show takes place, as well as park maintenance.

Sculpture in the Park runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a VIP Patron Party on Aug. 9. Admission is $10, but free for children 14 and under. Tickets to the Patron Party are $75.

Friday, Aug. 9

Western Welcome Week opening night concert and drone show

The 96th annual Western Welcome Week will kick off with a celebratory concert by the Denver Municipal Band at Sterne Park in Lakewood, followed by a drone show. Food trucks and concessions will be on-site, including kettle corn, ice cream, lemonade, snow cones, BBQ and Mexican food. Beer will also be available for purchase. Western Welcome Week continues through Aug. 18 with over thirty events in and around Littleton.

Western Welcome Week opening night will take place at Sterne Park in Lakewood. Music starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by the drone show at 9 p.m.

Mt. Joy at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Mt. Joy, a five-piece indie rock band, will play with opener Wilderado, an indie folk band.

Mt. Joy with Wilderado tickets currently start at $175. Doors open at 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Poudre RiverFest

This family-(and dog!)-friendly festival celebrates the Poudre River and promotes restoration efforts. The festival features activities for children and adults to explore the role of the river as an important habitat for wildlife, a lively recreation area, and a source of clean drinking water.

Poudre RiverFest takes place at New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Live, outdoor music in Beaver Creek

Dear Marsha blends acoustic rock, country and Americana with nonstop energy for a lively musical experience.

Dear Marsha on the Beaver Creek Village Green will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Slightly Stoopid at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Slightly Stoopid, who describe themselves as "a fusion of folk, rock, reggae and blues with hip-hop, funk, metal and punk" will play with openers Common Kings and Fortunate Youth.

Slightly Stoopid with Common Kings and Fortunate Youth tickets currently start at $87.25. Doors 5:30 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Festival in the Bark in Colorado Springs

Here’s an event that’s officially for the dogs: a family and pet-friendly festival featuring local vendors, food trucks, live music, carnival games for humans and dogs and “Pup & Parent makeovers.” Proceeds support National Mill Dog Rescue.

Festival in the Bark takes place at John Venezia Community Park in Colorado Springs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free.

All Weekend

Branden Smith/BBT The musical Cabaret at Breckenridge Backstage Theater, summer, 2024

Closing weekend for Cabaret at Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

In Cabaret, audiences are invited into the intoxicating and eclectic life of bohemian Berlin as it grapples with the looming Third Reich. Meet Cliff, an adventurous young American writer who is smitten by the English singer Sally Bowles upon his arrival in Berlin and enjoy famous musical numbers like “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Two Ladies.”

Cabaret is at Breckenridge Backstage Theatre on Aug. 9-11 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $30-$60.

CinemaQ Film Festival

CinemaQ provides opportunities for audiences to explore diverse LGBTQ+ voices through a selection of curated movies, panels and discussions. The festival hopes to bring visibility to Denver’s wide scope of LGBTQ+ experiences and empower the community. Among this year’s offerings is “Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story” about a pioneering trans soul singer of the 1960s.

CinemaQ Film Festival takes place Aug. 8 – 11 at the Sie FilmCenter. View a full program and showtimes here. Tickets are $15 per screening.

Jennifer Koskinen From left to right, Jessica Robblee, Sean Scrutchins and Shunté Lofton in the Colorado Shakespeare Festival's 2024 production of the Merry Wives of Windsor.

Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor at CU Boulder

This Shakespearian classic, described as “a delightfully naughty romp,” portrays the infamous Falstaff on the hunt for a wealthy wife (or two) to woo so he can finance his next wave of frivolity and fun. But when he sets his sights on the clever and quick-witted Mistresses Page and Ford, he gets a bit more than he bargained for. This performance is part of the Colorado Shakespeare Festival and takes place in the indoor Roe Green Theatre.

The Merry Wives of Windsor tickets range from $34-89. Performances on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Denver Art Museum "Flowers and People - A Whole Year Per Hour" installation by teamLab, now on view at the Denver Art Museum.

Closing weekend of Biophilia at the Denver Art Museum

“Biophilia: Nature Reimagined” brings together more than 80 imaginative works, including architectural models and photographs, objects, fashion, digital installations, and immersive art experiences that collectively highlight the transformative power of nature.

The exhibition features works by an international roster of designers and artists including Iris van Herpen, Studio Gang, teamLab, Joris Laarman and DRIFT, among others.

View Biophoilia: Nature Reimagined through Aug. 11 at the Denver Art Museum. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum admission ranges from $15-22.

Eagle Mushroom & Wild Food Festival

Mycophiles and mushroom enthusiasts will gather this weekend to learn, cook and forage with esteemed mycologists and wild food experts.

The Eagle Mushroom & Wild Food Festival takes place from Aug. 9 - 11 in Eagle. Find individual workshop and event details and pricing here.

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

This year’s Rocky Mountain Folks Festival features headlining artists such as the Wood Brothers, Bonny Light Horseman, Pokey LaFarge, Brittany Howard and Jamestown Revival – plus dozens of other big-name and up-and-coming acts. While Lyons was recently under evacuation order due to the Stone Canyon fire, the festival is proceeding as planned.

The Rocky Mountain Folks Festival takes place from Aug. 9 - 11 at Planet Bluegrass in Lyons. A 3-day festival pass costs $205, and individual day passes are $95. On-site camping and vehicle passes can also be purchased for an additional cost.

Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival

Once named the "Carnation Capital of the World", Wheat Ridge embraces its heritage through this community event. The 55th annual festival will be filled with food, music, culture and family-friendly fun. Programming includes a car show, carnival, parade, vendors, fireworks and more.

The Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival takes place Aug. 9 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Aug. 10 from noon to 11 p.m. and Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Anderson Park. Admission is free. View a detailed schedule of events here.

Gold Rush Days

Gold Rush Days celebrate Buena Vista’s history with artisan vendors, live music, burro races, old photo booths, costumes, food trucks, kid’s games, face painting and more.

Gold Rush Days take place on Aug. 10 - 11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at McPhelemy Park in Buena Vista. Find individual event times and details here.

Ridgway Rendezvous Summer Art Market

The Ridgway Rendezvous features over 100 juried artists and craftsmen, plus live music, activities for children, food, drinks, and more. Admission is free.

Ridgway Rendezvous Summer Art Market takes place on Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hartwell Park in downtown Ridgway.

Golden Fine Arts Festival

The 34th annual Golden Fine Arts Festival is a juried art show in the heart of the city’s historic downtown. Visitors can enjoy two days of art, live entertainment, food, drinks and more. Event organizers encourage attendees to view details about parking, shuttles and street closures prior to the festival. Admission is free.

The Golden Fine Arts Festival takes place Aug. 10 - 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 11th Street, from Arapahoe Street to Maple Street.

Plein Air Art Festival

Over 20 Colorado artists have gathered in Snowmass to spend four days painting the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, patrons are invited to Snowmass Base Village to view and purchase their artwork.

The Plein Air Art Festival takes place Aug. 10 from noon. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Snowmass Base Village.

Cherry Creek’s Smash in the Square

Discover paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more at this outdoor fine-art exhibit. Patrons can explore works by top-tier artists and enjoy live violin, piano, and acoustic guitar while they browse. Admission is free.

Smash in the Square takes place on Aug. 10 - 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Fillmore Plaza at 105 Fillmore St. in Denver.

Woodland Park Mountain Arts Festival

This celebration of the arts includes vendors, a silent auction, a Saturday wine tasting and more.

The Mountain Arts Festival takes place on Aug. 10 - 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Park in Woodland Park.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

