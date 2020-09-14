Colorado Now Offers Automatic Ballot Tracking For Every Voter

Voters across Colorado will receive text messages and emails to keep them updated on the status of their mailed ballot in the upcoming election

Previously, only about a quarter of the state’s counties offered automatic ballot tracking. Instead, voters in most counties had to log onto a state website to check on their ballot.

The expansion of the BallotTrax system makes Colorado one of five states with a statewide notification program, according to the National Vote At Home Institute. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the new statewide program on Monday.

“Being able to track our ballot is something that’s really important for voters, to give them confidence and security,” said Pam Anderson, executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association. “I think it gives voters a great deal of control and information about the process.”