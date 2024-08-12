WATCH LIVE: Spano Conducts Wagner, Ohlsson Plays Liszt in festival finale

Join the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special recital you can watch LIVE at CPRClassical.org.



Aspen livestreams are BACK for their 75th anniversary season. Throughout the summer, experience all the fun and excitement of a free summer music festival concert from the comfort of your own home.



Next Stream: August 18, 4 p.m.



PROGRAM:



BERLIOZ: Royal Hunt and Storm, from Les Troyens

LISZT: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major, LW H6

WAGNER: Act III from Die Walküre

Whenever, wherever. Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top of this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, or on radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."



