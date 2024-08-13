Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz to make brief stop in Colorado Wednesday

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will travel to Colorado Wednesday during his first solo trip as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

But Democratic supporters eager to see him will be disappointed: his campaign stop will not be open to the public.

A schedule released by the Harris-Walz campaign said the Minnesota governor will speak at a closed-doors campaign reception in Denver. The stop is part of a coast-to-coast fundraising blitz for the newly formed Democratic ticket. Walz will also be making stops in California, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Harris tapped Walz as her running mate last week. The Harris campaign said Walz boasts a good track record on policies the current Vice President wants to champion during this election cycle, and appeals to a crucial voting bloc in the Midwest. Before working in politics, Walz was a high school teacher, football coach and served in the military.

While Colorado is not projected to be a battleground state, both campaigns see it as a place to raise money. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attended a private fundraising event in Aspen over the weekend, where attendees were charged a minimum of $25,000 to have an intimate dinner with the former president.

After his fundraiser, Trump took to Truth Social to call Colorado “truly a beautiful part of the world” while also lambasting the state as “a POLITICAL CESSPOOL” because of its policy of all mail voting.