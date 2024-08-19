WIN A SEASON PASS: A pair of tickets to 10 Friends of Chamber Music concerts

Live chamber music is an experience like no other. Whether it’s a small ensemble conversing among the instruments or an intimate perspective of a solo artist, chamber music provides an up close and personal encounter with classical music.

The Friends of Chamber Music is bringing 10 unparalleled concerts to the Newman Center this year.

The '24/'25 season starts with the famed Takács Quartet as they kick-off their 50th anniversary tour. Other concerts include:

Sept. 8: Britain’s beloved Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Academy

Oct. 2: Dynamic opera star Karen Slack

Dec. 4: Innovative pianist Awadagin Pratt

Feb. 6: FOCM favorite Danish String Quartet

See the full season here.

The winner will receive a pair of tickets to all ten Friends of Chamber Music concerts.

Deadline to enter is end of the day Sunday, August 25, 2024.

