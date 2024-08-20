WATCH: Day 2 of the 2024 DNC. President Obama to speak, ceremonial roll call will select VP Harris as party nominee

The second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention will begin Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at 5 p.m. MT.

Watch convention video stream starting at 5 p.m. MT.

Listen to NPR Special Coverage from Chicago starting at 7 p.m. MT.

Now Playing

On day one, President Joe Biden symbolically passed the torch to VP Kamala Harris. Officials say day two of the 2024 Democratic Convention will focus on what's next.

The daily theme for Tuesday is "A Bold Vision for America's Future" and will highlight the differences between the Harris-Walz campaign's vision for the future compared to the Trump-Vance campaign.

There will be a roll call to select as the Harris Democratic presidential nominee. The presentation will be historic and ceremonial since the vice president already secured the nomination when delegates cast their votes in a virtual roll call earlier this month.

Tuesday's top speakers:

Former president Barack Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Mesa, Ariz., Republican Mayor John Giles