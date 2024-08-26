Aurora lawmakers slated to ratify permanent police chief hire Monday

Susan Greene | Sentinel Reporter in Residence

Aurora’s council is expected Monday to formalize its appointment of Todd Chamberlain, a former commander in the Los Angeles Police Department, as the city’s new police chief.

If approved, as expected, Chamberlain will garner $250,000 a year and be the seventh person to lead the city’s beleaguered, 700-person department in five years.

Chamberlain was announced as the city’s hire on Aug. 21, precluding an opportunity for the public to weigh in on his appointment.

Meanwhile, the city also is moving forward to replace Dan Brotzman, who stepped down as city attorney earlier this summer. The lone internal finalist is Pete Schulte, a former police officer and public safety client manager in the Aurora City Attorney’s Office who made headlines in 2023 when he was choked by a man he tackled to the ground during a ride-along with then-police Chief Art Acevedo. Three other external candidates, who have not been named, also are being interviewed to lead the city’s 65-person legal department.

City officials hope to have the new city attorney on board by September, preferably close to when Chamberlain swears in as police chief on Sept. 9.

Monday’s city council agenda includes the introduction of an amendment tweaking the chain of command over — and duties of — the city’s internal auditor and internal auditing office. Instead of reporting to the city manager, as has been the case, the auditor and office would report to the city council’s Management and Finance Committee. They also would be given “authority to discuss significant and sensitive matters with city council members, including concerns with the interference of duties, without city management present.”

City officials say those changes are meant to make the internal auditor more independent. Denver has an independent auditor department headed by an elected leader.

But other proposed changes could expose the auditor to political pressures or intervention by giving the city council power over the auditor’s budget and requiring the city manager to seek input from the council when hiring and removing the city auditor and evaluating their performance and determining their pay. The ordinance also would require the auditor to notify the city council, along with the city manager, when launching an audit the office didn’t pre-plan for — one inspired, say, by unexpected suspicions of malfeasance in the city.

Also Monday, the city is introducing an ordinance that would update Aurora’s election code. Among the proposed changes is a rule preventing a recall petition from being circulated against a city official whose office is up for re-election within six months. Another change would no longer require city elections to be conducted under the requirements of both the Municipal Election Code and Colorado’s Uniform Election Code. Rather, Aurora’s Municipal Election Code — meaning the city’s own set of election policies — would take precedence, and the city clerk would have the freedom to choose “to follow the Uniform Election Code,” if desired.

In their non-voting study session with city staff beginning at 5:15 p.m., council members will discuss permanently extending mandatory minimum jail sentences for various kinds of theft in the city.

One proposal involves removing the “sunset provision,” or expiration date from an ordinance related to retail theft, which is set to end on Oct. 26 — two years after it went into effect in 2022. That proposal would make permanent the mandatory minimum sentence for shoplifting an item valued at more than $100 at least three days in jail for a first-time offense. Minimum jail sentences for second- and third-time offenders would indefinitely remain 90 days and 180 days, respectively.

The proposal also would indefinitely extend the mandatory minimum sentence for stealing food or accommodations valued at more than $15 to at least three days in jail. For people convicted of motor vehicle theft in Aurora, the mandatory minimum sentence would remain at 60 days in jail for a first time offense and at least 120 days for repeat offenses.

Failure to appear on a theft charge would continue to come with a mandatory minimum jail sentence of 10 days, if the proposal passes.

Another, related proposal would amend the city code to make it easier for city officials to track the effectiveness of the minimum retail theft sentences that council members passed two years ago. The way the code is currently written limits their ability to assess whether those sentences have deterred shoplifting, a persistent problem in the city.

Also, the council is slated Monday to discuss a plan to create a legal pathway to seize stolen shopping carts from public and private property. The city deems the presence of those carts away from the stores they belong to a “visual blight” that is “aesthetically detrimental to the community.” City officials also argue the stray carts constitute a public nuisance because of their potential to create potentially injurious “hazards for pedestrians and motorists,” “obstruct public rights-of-way, impede stormwater flow and become receptacles for trash.”

The plan would allow city officials to seize the carts while breaking up camps of unhoused people, who often use them to transport and hold their possessions. It calls for the city to develop a process whereby people who feel their shopping carts have been confiscated unlawfully may challenge the seizure.

The council also will discuss creating a program to collect and return stolen shopping carts to retailers. City officials seek to work with local stores, property owners and community groups not just to reduce the number of abandoned shopping carts, but also to “educate retailers about their responsibility to prevent shopping cart removal from their premises and to retrieve abandoned carts in a timely manner.” A team of city staff or contractors, funded partly by fees collected from grocery store bag sales, might be created to collect and return them to the proper retailers.

Also up for discussion at Monday’s study session: