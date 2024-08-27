Investigators hope missing Doberman puppies help find Idaho Springs dog breeder’s killer

Doberman breeder Paul Peavey was found dead on Aug. 24, and investigators are working to track down as many as 10 of his puppies.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said tracking down the puppies, which were all microchipped and may have recently been sold through social media sites, could provide clues to Peavey’s death, which is being investigated as a homicide.

The agency is asking anyone who bought a Doberman puppy in central Colorado over the last week to check to see if it has a microchip and to contact the department if one is found.

Investigators also want to talk to people who bought a puppy from Peavey’s business, Elite European Dobermans. The sheriff’s office is still determining exactly how many puppies are missing. Peavey’s last litter was born in July, but the ages of the missing puppies are unclear.

Peavey was last heard from Aug. 19 and was reported missing two days later, according to the sheriff’s office. Police said a privately organized search party found his body, but the coroner has not yet released a cause of death and authorities have not determined a motive. Though the death is being investigated as a homicide, investigators say there is no imminent danger to the public.

On its website, Elite European Dobermans promises “quality over quantity,” with two litters born a year. For $4,000, Peavey offered fully-trained, 7-month-old puppies, marketed as working and guard dogs descended from “top bloodlines.”