Colorado sending nearly $2 million to support arts and culture groups around the state

The Colorado Creative Industries Division announced a significant round of investment in the state's arts and culture scene this week. Over the next two years, 125 arts organizations across 33 Colorado counties will split a total of $1.8 million in Colorado Creates Grants.

The grants cover a wide range of institutions, from rural community centers to major urban organizations, and support operating costs, as well as artistic and cultural activities.

40 percent of the recipients are based in rural counties, which aligns with the program's goal of stimulating economic growth outside of Coloado’s cities.

"Colorado's arts and culture scene are an important part of who we are and a major contributor to our thriving economy," Governor Polis said in a statement, announcing the grants. He went on to emphasize the impact of arts on the state's identity and financial well-being.

Recipients include the Cortez Cultural Center in Montezuma County, which offers programs promoting cultural awareness and education about local history and environment, and Denver’s Phamaly Theatre Company, which is dedicated to artists with disabilities. Phamaly's most recent production was “A Chorus Line,” put on in partnership with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

"This year’s Colorado Creates grant cycle was the most competitive in recent years. We applaud the talented organizations that contribute to Colorado’s vibrant economy, enhancing the quality of life for residents throughout the state,” said Colorado Creative Industries director Josh Blanchard in the statement.

Blanchard highlighted data showing the arts sector accounts for over 100,000 jobs in Colorado, adding up to 3.7 percent of the state’s economy.

The Colorado Creates Grants program, a partnership between Colorado Creative Industries and the National Endowment for the Arts, awards funding based on factors such as artistic excellence, community involvement, and implementation capacity. 24 percent of the recipients represent Colorado’s smallest organizations, with annual operating budgets below $100,000.

A full list of recipients can be found here.