Listen: Westwood’s Danza Mexika camp is teaching a tradition kept secret for centuries

Morrison Road was alive with the sounds of drums on Friday as children enrolled in Hecho en Westwood's Danza Mexika summer camp showed off what they learned last week.

They danced to the rhythm, miming planting seeds and harvesting corn. Their parents looked on with glee.

Not long ago, camp organizer Metzli Aragón told us, it would have been considered taboo to so openly invite the community to learn this ancient tradition. It was something meant to be kept secret.

But this world has opened up in recent years.

For many of Aragón's students, the camp was simply a fun week to close out summer. But it represented something much larger to her: A passing of the torch, to keep this culture alive for generations to come.

Read the full story on Denverite.