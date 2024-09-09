Here are Colorado’s 2024 Michelin Star restaurants

Colorado’s second Michelin Guide was released Monday, identifying some of the best restaurants, bars and hotels the state has to offer.

Each guide includes dozens of restaurants, but only a select few receive Michelin Stars — regarded as the highest honor in the food industry. Restaurants can receive one, two or three stars, depending on how Michelin inspectors judge the quality of cooking and ingredients.

This year, one new restaurant was awarded a single Michelin star. Colorado still does not have any two or three-star designations. However, all of last year’s winners successfully defended their status.

Here's a list of the starred restaurants, and a short comment from a Michelin inspector on each one

Beckon (Denver, contemporary cuisine):

Bosq (Aspen, contemporary cuisine):

Brutø (Denver, Mexican/contemporary cuisine):

Frasca Food and Wine (Boulder, Italian cuisine):

The Wolf's Tailor (Denver, contemporary cuisine):

Depending on the season, a meal might include a Berkshire pork dumpling with a turmeric and dill broth, inspired by the flavors of Chiang Mai, or a perfectly wood-fired Colorado spring lamb loin with cherry tonkatsu sauce, offering a Japanese twist to local products.

Unlike last year, the launch of this year’s Michelin Guide didn’t entail a large celebration at the Mission Ballroom, which local celebrities, like Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, attended. Instead, Michelin officials said there would be a small chef’s toast and gathering hosted by the Colorado Tourism Office.

Some restaurants weren’t deemed worthy of a Michelin star, but received other plaudits from the French company

Going to a restaurant with a Michelin star typically means you’re in for a pricey meal, but the Michelin Guide also awards some cheaper restaurants a “Bib Gourmand” designation. The title means those restaurants offer quality meals at relatively low prices, typically for under $50 a person.

Like the starred restaurants, the list of Bib Gourmand designees is nearly identical to last year’s, with the exception of AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q in Denver’s Overland neighborhood. South Broadway Chinese restaurant MAKfam was the only new restaurant to make the list this year.

MAKfam (Denver, Chinese cuisine)

Ash'Kara (Denver, Israeli cuisine)

Basta (Boulder, contemporary cuisine)

The Ginger Pig (Denver, Chinese cuisine)

Glo Noodle House (Denver, Ramen)

Hop Alley (Denver, Chinese cuisine)

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal (Denver, Mexican cuisine)

Mister Oso (Denver, Latin American cuisine)

Tavernetta (Denver, Italian)

The guide also recognizes restaurants that are pioneering sustainable practices in the food industry. Those restaurants are awarded a “Green Star.” This year, that list saw no changes.

Blackbelly Market (Boulder, American cuisine)

Bramble & Hare (Boulder, American cuisine)

Brutø (Denver, Mexican/Contemporary cuisine)

The Wolf's Tailor (Denver, Contemporary cuisine)

Last year’s Michelin judges only toured six municipalities: Boulder, Denver, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass and Beaver Creek. Those communities contributed to the state tourism fund that drew the French company to Colorado. It is not clear whether Michelin expanded its scope this year.