Boulder one of three finalists to land the Sundance Film Festival

Boulder has emerged as one of three finalists to become the next home for the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

This development comes as the Sundance Institute seeks a new home for its iconic celebration of independent cinema, potentially bringing significant economic benefits to the state.

"Boulder is the next natural home for the Sundance Film Festival and we are excited to be one of three finalists to host starting in 2027," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

Polis underlined how important creative communities are to Colorado's culture and economy.

“Here in Colorado we cherish our creative communities, the jobs they create, and the economic contributions they make to our entire state, and the Sundance Film Festival would perfectly complement the work and creative activity already happening here.”

The other two options the institute is weighing are to move to Cincinnati, Ohio, or to stay in Utah with a presence in both Park City and Salt Lake City.

Boulder’s bid, spearheaded by Visit Boulder with support from various state and local partners, has progressed from an initial pool of six contenders. It beat out Santa Fe, Atlanta and Louisville, Kentucky, to make the finalists. If successful, backers hope the festival could significantly boost winter tourism and create new jobs in the area.

"Being chosen as a finalist confirms how closely Boulder conforms to the vision and requirements of the Festival," said Visit Boulder CEO Charlene Hoffman in the statement.

To strengthen the proposal, the state has committed substantial financial support, including a $1.5 million incentive approved by the Colorado Economic Development Commission, as well as additional contributions from various state offices.

As Boulder enters this final selection stage, OEDIT Executive Director Eve Lieberman said, “Advancing to the final stage is an honor and a testament to our state’s commitment to the arts, elevating diverse voices, and growing the creative industries as a way to build an economy that works for everyone.”

The institute plans to announce its final selection after next year’s festival and make the move — if it does decide to move — in time for its 2027 offering.