Crocs makes a McDeal

Crocs, the Broomfield-based company known for its distinctive footwear, is teaming up with McDonald's on a Crocs-themed Happy Meal.

Starting Sept. 17, the fast food giant will be offering meals for kids that include Crocs clips, which are miniature replicas of Crocs. The meals include a sheet of stickers to customize the tiny clogs. A QR code can keep kids busy by letting them mix and match selections to design their own digital Crocs.

Last year, McDonalds and Crocs worked together to release actual shoes honoring fast food icons like Grimace and the Hamburglar.

Burgers aren’t the only fast food celebrated by Crocs. The company has also put out shoe lines with Taco Bell and KFC. The KFC clogs, which the Crocs website says are sold out, came with stickers that smelled like fried chicken.