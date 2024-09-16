Crystal Lakes residents ordered to evacuate as crews work to contain Pearl Fire

Authorities have ordered people near Crystal Lakes and County Roads 86 and 170 south of Black Mountain to evacuate as crews work to contain a wildfire in Larimer County. People near the north side of the mountain have been warned to be ready to evacuate if the Pearl Fire spreads or conditions worsen.
- The fire’s size is unknown
- No injuries or damage has been reported
- A large plume of smoke is visible in the area
- Firefighters are working to contain the fire on the ground and are calling in air drops from small tanker aircraft
This is a developing story and will be updated.