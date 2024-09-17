Rockies’ Ryan McMahon makes $1 million donation to Children’s Hospital of Colorado

Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and his wife, Natalie, said Tuesday they were donating $1 million to the Children's Hospital of Colorado.

McMahon, whose six-year, $70 million contract runs through 2027, said he and his wife, who recently became parents, liked the idea of helping children in need.

“I've always loved being around kids,” McMahon said. “I think they're the purest form of human. They're not messing up like the rest of us.”

Part of the donation will go to a hospital endowment that dispenses funds to help families make ends meet as they care for ailing children. Some of the money will also be used for direct aid to families.