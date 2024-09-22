Electric vehicle battery plant in Thornton gets $50 million federal grant to boost supply chain, add Colorado jobs

A manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries in Thornton is getting a $50 million grant as part of a larger Department of Energy effort to strengthen the nation’s battery supply chain.

The grant money will come from $16 billion in newly allocated DOE funds and Solid Power will use it to expand its production of sulfide-based solid electrolytes. The components are crucial for building the all-solid-state batteries that power many electric vehicles.

Solid Power said the batteries are expected to provide more energy with a longer life and are safer and cheaper than conventional lithium-ion technology.

The project will create 40 new operations jobs and more than 100 construction positions.

“Electric vehicles are becoming more popular nationwide, and innovative new technologies continue to make these vehicles better and better,” said Will Toor, the Colorado Energy Office’s Executive Director,in a statement. “As EV adoption soars in Colorado, we are pleased to see Colorado businesses play such an important role in electrifying the transportation system.”

Solid Power's plan also includes internships for students from Northglenn High School, Adams 12 school district, Front Range Community College and Metropolitan State University of Denver.

The project has the support of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada.