As the Southeast struggles in the aftermath of Helene, Congress considers coming back to help

Could Congress come back to the Capitol before the election?

It’s something President Joe Biden and elected lawmakers from states hit hard by Hurricane Helene say could be an option.

On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of senators wrote to their leaders about devastation, which could be “in the tens of billions of dollars.”

“It is clear that Congress must act to meet the unmet needs in our states and address the scope and scale of destruction experienced by our constituents,” the senators from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia wrote. “This may even require Congress to come back in October to ensure we have enough time to enact legislation before the end of this calendar year.”

A handful of House members from both sides of the aisle also stand ready to return to ensure FEMA has the resources necessary to help communities hit hard by Helene.

President Biden, who is in South Carolina and North Carolina today to tour the impacted areas and get an update on recovery efforts, said on Monday that he made no decision on recalling Congress, but “that is something I may have to request.”

Some Colorado lawmakers are open to the idea of returning, even at the height of campaign season.

“We must get life-saving resources to the devastated communities across our country reeling from Hurricane Helene as soon as possible,” said Rep. Diana DeGette in an email. “If President Biden deems it necessary for Congress to return to session to pass an emergency supplemental, we should return to Washington to swiftly deliver the necessary resources.”

“As always, I stand ready to return to Washington if additional resources are needed for emergency supplemental funding,” said Rep. Jason Crow via text.

It’s not just for disaster relief on lawmakers’ minds; there are also calls from some lawmakers to come back to pass a supplemental aid package for Israel following Iran’s attack on the country.

Rep. Yadira Caraveo, who is running in the state’s toss-up race, is monitoring the situation, according to her office.

“While members await further guidance from House leadership and legislative text to potentially be released, Congresswoman Caraveo does believe that we must support those who have been impacted by this tragic natural disaster, while also ensuring our ally Israel can defend herself against Iran, Hezbollah, and other terrorist proxies in the region,” a Caraveo spokesperson said in a statement.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo speaks at Barr Lake State Park, on August 23, 2024.

But not everyone thinks cutting the recess short would be the right approach.

“Rep. Lopez believes that it is not necessary for Congress to reconvene at this time. However, his position may change over time as these situations develop,” a spokesperson for his office said.

So far Congressional leaders are resisting the call to come back before the election. It would likely take weeks to negotiate a supplemental package that could pass both chambers.

During a speaking event at the New York Stock Exchange, Speaker Mike Johnson said Congress has “previously provided the fund(ing) [FEMA] needs to respond.”

Before leaving on a break last week, congress passed a stopgap funding measure that replenished FEMA disaster relief and gave the agency the authority to draw down funds quickly.

However, that continuing resolution did not include additional FEMA funding that several lawmakers had sought. And the agency’s fund was already looking at an almost $2 billion deficit. Of the Colorado delegation, only Lopez and GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert voted no on the short-term funding bill.



And a report from the agency, before Helen hit, indicated the disaster fund was on track to have an almost $3 billion shortfall by February.

Before leaving the Capitol the day before Helene started its devastating path inland, Johnson said, “We’re going to handle a lot of this in the lame duck. If we loaded up the CR with extra new expenses it makes it more difficult for everyone to get over the line.”

At the time he had hoped Helene “might be a smaller level event.”

The House and the Senate are not due back until November 12.