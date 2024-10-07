Rose and Presbyterian St. Luke’s hospitals join Kaiser Permanente Colorado network

Kaiser Permanente Colorado, the state's largest nonprofit health care organization, said Monday that two central Denver hospitals are joining its network: Rose and Presbyterian St. Luke's.

Both hospitals are owned by HCA HealthOne.

Starting in 2025, Kaiser Permanente physicians and employees will be in those two facilities to care for Kaiser patients.

The move comes during a busy fall for Kaiser, whose network is in a period of transition.

Just last month, Kaiser added four CommonSpirit Health hospitals to the network. Those include St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster, OrthoColorado Hospital in Lakewood and Longmont United Hospital.

The two hospitals are close to other Kaiser locations. Presbyterian St. Luke is next to KP’s Franklin and Skyline medical offices in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood. Rose is about three miles southeast of there.

With the new relationship, more KP Colorado patients will be able to see specialists for surgeries in areas like gastroenterology, neurosurgery and spine, oncology, urology and more at Presbyterian St. Luke’s and when they’re hospitalized, according to the release.

HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children's, which it said has the region’s largest Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, is also part of the campus.

"We're thrilled to offer our members greater choice, more convenience, and increased access in central Denver, where they live and work," said Mike Ramseier, KP’s regional president. "We're confident that having our physicians and employees care for our patients in these hospitals will extend the value-based model of care that Kaiser Permanente has proudly delivered to Coloradans for more than 55 years."

Rose is known both for women’s health services and for delivering more babies than any other hospital in the Denver area, KP said.

"HCA HealthONE provides care to more patients than any other health system in Denver, and we're delighted to welcome Kaiser Permanente members, physicians, and employees into more of our hospitals. We especially look forward to welcoming more Rose Babies!" said HCA HealthOne president and CEO Chad Christianson, in the joint release. "We know our combined levels of expertise and dedication to achieving the best possible outcomes will benefit all of our patients."