Colorado low inflation rate unchanged, still lower than the rest of the U.S.

Prices in Colorado were mostly flat last month as the state’s inflation continues to run lower than in the rest of the U.S.

Prices in the Denver metro area — which is the Colorado region tracked by the federal government and encompasses Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, and Park counties — were unchanged in August and September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation in the region was 2 percent annually, compared to U.S. inflation of 3.3 percent.

Nationwide inflation started cooling more than two years ago. Still, there have been a few blips along the way, making it difficult for federal regulators to declare victory in the fight against inflation.

For shoppers, prices remain far higher than they were four years ago, putting people in a dour mood about the economy.

To make it more confusing, some things are getting cheaper, while prices keep climbing in other areas. For instance, the price of gas is down 12 percent for Coloradans from a year ago. A used car will cost about 4 percent less. But going out to eat is nearly 6 percent more costly than at this time last year, while rent is up 2.7 percent.