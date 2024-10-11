Photos: The Northern Lights seen throughout Colorado

The Northern Lights were visible throughout Colorado Thursday night after a major solar system hit Earth.

A cloud was launched by a large flare from the Sun's outer layer on Sunday, causing it to hurtle through space at more than 2 million mph. Officials said the storm could've disrupted power and communication systems, leading to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, headquartered in Boulder, to issue a rare warning.

It also meant a big light show throughout parts of Colorado.

Here are photos of the celestial event as seen by Colorado Public Radio staff:

Michelle Fulcher/CPR News The Northern Lights seen from Roggen Colo., about 50 miles east of Denver on I-76, on Oct. 10, 2024.

Courtesy of Teresa Weesner The Northern Lights visible east of Byers, Colo. on Oct. 10, 2024.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC A view of the Northern Lights around 10:45 p.m. in the Wet Mountain Valley on Oct. 10, 2024.