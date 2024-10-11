Photos: The Northern Lights seen throughout Colorado

By Shelby Filangi
·
Courtesy of Teresa Weesner
CPR Classical’s Matt Weesner taking photos of the Northern Lights visible east of Byers, Colo. on Oct. 10, 2024.

The Northern Lights were visible throughout Colorado Thursday night after a major solar system hit Earth.

A cloud was launched by a large flare from the Sun's outer layer on Sunday, causing it to hurtle through space at more than 2 million mph. Officials said the storm could've disrupted power and communication systems, leading to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, headquartered in Boulder, to issue a rare warning.

It also meant a big light show throughout parts of Colorado.

Here are photos of the celestial event as seen by Colorado Public Radio staff:

The Northern Lights seen from Roggen Colo
Michelle Fulcher/CPR News
The Northern Lights seen from Roggen Colo., about 50 miles east of Denver on I-76, on Oct. 10, 2024.
Courtesy of Teresa Weesner
The Northern Lights visible east of Byers, Colo. on Oct. 10, 2024.
Shanna Lewis/KRCC
A view of the Northern Lights around 10:45 p.m. in the Wet Mountain Valley on Oct. 10, 2024.
Vic Hill/CPR
The Northern Lights visible from Vail, Colo. on Oct. 10, 2024.

