This hour: Trump speaks at Gaylord Rockies rally

Former President Donald Trump is speaking this afternoon to an audience of thousands of supporters at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center on the outskirts of Aurora.

Trump pledged several weeks ago to visit the city, which he has repeatedly characterized as violently over-run with transnational gang members from Venezuela.

City leaders, community members and law enforcement have painted a more nuanced picture of the situation. Around a dozen people with alleged ties to the Tren de Aragua gang have been arrested for a range of crimes in the metro area.

But the city’s Republican mayor complains the situation has been overblown for political gain and residents say the attention has led to racist threats and intimidation against them.

Watch Trump speak at the rally below:

Ahead of Trump, Boebert, others amplified claims about Aurora

Multiple Colorado congressional candidates and representatives spoke at the rally ahead of Trump. Gabe Evans, the Republican running for CD 8 spoke about his race, one of the key seats the GOP hopes to flip in November.

Jeff Crank, the candidate for CO-5 in Colorado Springs, and Rep. Greg Lopez, who currently represents CO-4, both spoke about the border, crime rates and drugs. They shared their concerns for those issues across the state and in their districts.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert had arguably the biggest responses from the crowd. She called on residents of Aurora to vote for John Fabbricatore, a former high-ranking ICE official who is the GOP candidate for District 6.

Boebert got the crowd to chant, “Move that bus” referring to the removal of migrants.

At one point Boebert said “Illegal immigrants, they deserve one thing… a one-way ticket home,” to loud cheers in the crowd.

Harriet Hageman, a Congresswoman from Wyoming, spoke as well as the Colorado Republican Chair, Dave Williams. They called on the crowd to support Trump and to ensure Republican influence in Colorado.

A resident from Aurora spoke about her experience living in Aurora and how some local Republicans stepped up to help her in a time of need, including Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinksy, who has been outspoken about the city of Aurora and the claims surrounding it. Jurinsky said what she’s seen in Aurora in the past three years pushed her to get involved in politics.

This is a developing story.