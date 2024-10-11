In a long but cheerful line, Trump supporters await their candidate in Aurora

Noon Thursday.

That’s when Stephen Farrell of Conifer said he and his daughter arrived at the Gaylord Rockies resort for former President Donald Trump’s Friday afternoon rally.

The pair were the first in line and stayed awake all night outside. It’s their first Trump rally. Farrell said he got involved in politics over the last three years, driven by the feeling that the country is going downhill rapidly, in part from government sabotage and misspending.

“There's a lot of fear and separation in society and people need to learn to get together and solve these problems and issues,” he said. “I don't think we should send billions of dollars to Ukraine when there's hurricane victims struggling that pay taxes their whole life.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Stephen Farrell stands at the front of the line, at dawn, before an afternoon rally for former President Donald Trump at Aurora's Gaylord Rockies Hotel. Oct. 11, 2024.

By dawn Friday, thousands of Trump supporters had lined up to hear their candidate speak at the Gaylord, a resort and convention center on the outskirts of a city his campaign has called a “war zone.”

Democrats and Aurora’s municipal leaders continue to push back on that characterization; saying claims about transnational gangs in the city are being exaggerated in ways that demonize, and potentially endanger, all new immigrants.

At a press conference at the Stanley Marketplace Friday morning in Aurora, Gov. Jared Polis urged Trump to come see more of the city.

“Incredible town, fast-growing town, Colorado’s third largest. We welcome the eyes of the nation on a true Colorado gem,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Aurora is a safe, vibrant, wonderful place to live.”

In line, with a festival atmosphere

Tracy Kime of Colorado Springs was also at the front of the line early Friday morning. She’d arrived Thursday afternoon and said this was the 25th Trump rally she has attended since 2016. She described it as a rock concert for political junkies.

“The energy, the love. I mean these people, we all take care of each other,” she explained. “Half these people just met each other yesterday and we feel like we're all family and we're all making sure we are warm and we're taken care of. I say the greatest people you'll ever meet in your life, is at a Trump rally. They'll take the shirt off their back for you.”

Sporting an American flag suit and a colonial-era hat, Kurt Albers echoed that sentiment. As he waited in line, he appeared to be soaking in the community around him.

“I just like the excitement,” said Albers, as chants of “Trump, Trump” echoed in the background around him. “This is my second rally, and I like it. It's like spiritual.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Kurt Albers wore a three-corner hat to a rally for former President Donald Trump at Aurora's Gaylord Rockies Hotel. Oct. 11, 2024.

Supporters said they were excited to hear Trump talk about his plans for the border and immigration as well as economic issues.

“My top issue as a Black man is, I want the economy to be more robust than it has been for the last three and a half years,” said Henry Jones, a retired Denver police officer who lives in Aurora. “Not just for blacks, but for everybody in the country,” he said.

Albers expressed concerns on the same issues, adding that he wants to see more power given back to the people.

“I think most of it concerns the economic future, the border, the rights of the people because this is a land that was supposed to be run by the people, not by the government, and that's where we need to be. We the people come first.” Albers said.

Nineteen-year-old Ben Feeney of Castle Rock drove to Aurora with a friend. He said he loves that Trump is coming to support people in the city, and is proud to vote for Trump in his first presidential election.

“Real leadership is shown when you're under attack and you stand there about to die and you're fighting for your last breath and you stand your ground. That is leadership. That's what I have to say,” as he paused, appearing emotional.