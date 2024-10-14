3rd Congressional District: Minor party candidates

Meet the minor party candidates running for Colorado's Third Congressional District, which covers Western and parts of Southern Colorado, including Pueblo, Grand Junction, Aspen, Durango and Telluride.

James Wiley — Libertarian Party

Peace is James Wiley’s main campaigning point. According to his website, the three key points to his mission statement are to “Spread the fire of Hope, Replace the Uniparty, and to Stop the War Machine.” The Libertarian Party is against government interference in people’s “personal, family and business decisions,” according to its website. Wiley graduated in 2017 with a management and marketing degree and an MBA from CSU-Pueblo. He was born in Colorado Springs, but lived in the former Soviet Union for 15 years.

Adam Withrow — Unity Party

Adam Withrow says his first priority is to raise pay for Colorado workers and to tie wages to the Consumer Price Index. Energy and water, good governance, foreign policy and “for the people” are listed as his platform. According to his website, Withrow is an entrepreneur, and wants to focus on improving the lives of working class people. The Unity Party’s main principles are, “people before party, freedom for the individual, everyone's voice matters and security for the society” according to the party's website.