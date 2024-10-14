8th Congressional District: Minor party and independent candidates

Meet the minor party and write-in candidates running for Colorado's Eighth Congressional District, which stretches from Denver’s northern suburbs up to Weld County. The district includes the cities of Thornton, Commerce City, Westminster, Brighton, Evans and Greeley.

Chris Baum, Approval Voting Party

Chris Baum served 20 years in the Navy and owns an interior decorating shop. According to a profile on the Approval Voting Party website, Baum is a “free market, limited government advocate.” He’s managed political campaigns and is also a past secretary of his neighborhood association and past president of a local Kiwanis club. Baum works as a network administrator for the New Mexico Bar Association. Approval voting is an electoral approach in which voters signal their approval for as many candidates as they wish in a race, without ranking them, and the candidate with the most overall approval wins. Baum has a masters in government administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

Susan Patricia Hall, Unity Party

This is Susan Hall's second try for office; she ran for 2nd Congressional District in 2012 as a member of the Green Party. She has a B.A. from Metro State and has experience working as a teacher. The Unity Party’s main principles are, “people before party, freedom for the individual, everyone's voice matters and security for the society,” according to its website.

James Treibert, Unaffiliated - Write-in

James Treibert has experience in working in university libraries and dining halls, according to his Linkedin. He is a member of the American Oriental Society and Association of Ancient Historians and is a certified rugby referee and member of National Collegiate Rugby since 2021.