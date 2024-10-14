Voter guide for Colorado’s Congressional District 7 race

The 7th Congressional District gets most of its voters from Broomfield and Jefferson County on the Front Range, but also includes a half-dozen mountain counties, stretching west to Lake and Chaffee and south to Fremont and Custer.

That geographic variety also adds some variety to the district’s politics. Democrats have an advantage in the seat, but only by about 7 points.

In 2022, then state Sen. Brittany Pettersen won the race to replace retiring congressman Ed Perlmutter. The Democrat is now trying to secure a second term. She’s up against Republican Sergei Matveyuk, a political newcomer, as well as challengers from the Libertarian and Unity parties and an unaffiliated write-in candidate.

Meet the candidates in Colorado's Congressional District 7 race