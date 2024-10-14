Meet the candidates in RTD’s District A race

To improve ridership and achieve climate goals, we need to enhance transit services by providing rapid, frequent, and reliable service with a comfortable experience. To make it the best transportation choice for the Denver metro area, the Board needs to set policies keeping RTD accountable through data and metric tracking of ridership, safety and the efficiency of service.

A loss of trust by the public. Residents do not believe they can rely on RTD. They don't believe they'll be safe riding RTD. And most see RTD as a poor-quality substitute for driving their cars. To fix it I'll pursue the aggressive reform agenda, A Commitment to Riders, that I've drafted with six other RTD candidates. Our plan is focused on reliability, safety, and quality. Read it at fixRTD.com

Bob Dinegar

Ridership's decline.

It’s about trust!

If transit workers feel content and safe, riders will sense that.

Then trust can return.

It’s about time!

Time is precious - RTD shouldn't take 3X as long as driving.

We need reliable service every 15 minutes.

It’s about safety!

There’s safety in numbers.

Anyone would feel vulnerable alone in a light-rail car.

We need more people riding.