Meet the candidates in RTD’s District A race

Who's running?
What's your elevator pitch for why voters should choose you?
Kiel Brunner
I am a data scientist, researcher, partner and dad, focused on ensuring RTD is a meaningful part of our climate future. RTD must prioritize: improving ridership, strategic planning and collaborating to build transit-oriented. By improving transit services in the Denver metro area and making it a consistent and comfortable choice, we can save people time, money and improve our health.
Chris Nicholson
I'm a full-time transit rider trusted by Denver. I know transit policy from years of advocacy work and have earned endorsements from over fifty organizations, elected officials and community leaders including Mayor Mike Johnston. RTD needs to deliver service people want to use. By organizing a joint plan at fixRTD.com, I've shown I can build the consensus that makes real change happen.
Bob Dinegar
RTD's success is crucial to our region. Public transportation is a vital service, much like hospitals, libraries and first responders provide. People's lives are improved by its existence; some truly depend on it. We can't have a great city without a great public transit system. I'm the only candidate in District A with direct experience of RTD's operations, security, management and governance.
What is the biggest problem facing RTD right now, and what would you do to fix it?
Kiel Brunner
To improve ridership and achieve climate goals, we need to enhance transit services by providing rapid, frequent, and reliable service with a comfortable experience. To make it the best transportation choice for the Denver metro area, the Board needs to set policies keeping RTD accountable through data and metric tracking of ridership, safety and the efficiency of service.
Chris Nicholson
A loss of trust by the public. Residents do not believe they can rely on RTD. They don't believe they'll be safe riding RTD. And most see RTD as a poor-quality substitute for driving their cars. To fix it I'll pursue the aggressive reform agenda, A Commitment to Riders, that I've drafted with six other RTD candidates. Our plan is focused on reliability, safety, and quality. Read it at fixRTD.com
Bob Dinegar
Ridership's decline.
It’s about trust!
If transit workers feel content and safe, riders will sense that.
Then trust can return.
It’s about time!
Time is precious - RTD shouldn't take 3X as long as driving.
We need reliable service every 15 minutes.
It’s about safety!
There’s safety in numbers.
Anyone would feel vulnerable alone in a light-rail car.
We need more people riding.
Planned and unplanned maintenance projects made the light rail system very unreliable this summer. What can be done to better balance infrastructure needs with riders' needs?
Kiel Brunner
Maintenance is unavoidable but shouldn’t be a surprise to riders. The first step in a meaningful engagement strategy is listening and creating a collaborative space. Our community deserves to have its voice heard and for there to be clear communication from RTD, especially when it comes to service affecting people’s lives and long-term strategic plans that impact our climate future.
Chris Nicholson
Proper notice, updated scheduling, and 24-hour maintenance in non-residential areas. RTD must be honest and proactive with communication, not wait until they're asked for details. And RTD must update its schedules to be precise rather than simply warning of "delays." They control the maintenance; they can plan around it. Finally, they should spend the money to work 24/7 and finish sooner.
Bob Dinegar
RTD needs to realize it's not just serving a captive audience of transit-dependent people who will accept whatever scraps are thrown their way. Transit riders and would-be riders will always choose their better option. I know legislators are paying attention. Management and some on the Board ought to have demonstrated respect by communicating proactively, a regrettable oversight.
RTD has struggled to restore services cut during the pandemic. What would you do to address that?
Kiel Brunner
While other transit agencies have mostly regained their pre-pandemic ridership, RTD has not. Workforce challenges and significant maintenance projects account for part of the delay in returning to pre-pandemic levels. Given RTD’s hesitance, people have looked to other transportation and traffic is getting worse, as Denver has the 14th-worst traffic in the US in ‘23, down from 33rd in 2022.
Chris Nicholson
The operator shortage is the primary driver of service cuts. RTD has a serious retention problem; experienced operators leave to drive for private companies. RTD's transit workers union, ATU 1001, endorsed me because I'm deeply committed to improving working conditions at RTD. Beyond that, RTD needs to run service where people will use it. For cities that want more, RTD should encourage buy-ups.
Bob Dinegar
Put the 150 new transit workers out behind the wheel instead of paying them full time to sit on the sidelines. This will only lead to losing those new hires due to intolerable schedules and boredom. It's time for a sense of urgency! RTD needs to expedite its System Optimization Plan which cuts long bus routes in half and includes greater frequency of service.
How many times have you used public transit in the last six months? What do you primarily use transit for? If you don't use it, why not?
Kiel Brunner
11-30
We live on Capitol Hill between the 10 and 15 bus lines and love taking our toddler on trains (it's one of his favorite activities!). Before moving back to Colorado, we were daily transit riders. Unfortunately, RTD is rarely the best choice for getting to work, dropping our kid off at childcare or getting around Denver. It is unreliable, too infrequent and takes more time than walking or biking in many cases.
Chris Nicholson
60+
I'm the only full-time RTD rider running for the board this year. I've taken RTD 203 times in the last six months according to my RTD MyRide account. I rely on it to get everywhere.
Bob Dinegar
31-60
Getting to more distant places to ride my bicycle.
Should RTD continue to save money toward the Boulder-Longmont train, and other unfinished FasTracks projects — even if that eventually cuts into RTD's ability to provide service now? Why?
Kiel Brunner
Yes.
RTD’s current funding structures are likely not sustainable to improve service, maintain and expand its infrastructure. While the state and federal government have stepped in to prop up the agency, a significant change is needed to ensure the Denver metro has a transit system to meet the needs of a growing population, including our climate and housing goals, for decades to come.
Chris Nicholson
Yes.
Government should keep its promises, and RTD can do so here. Front Range Passenger Rail will be put on the ballot in 2026, and if it passes, much of the infrastructure needed for Northwest Rail will be taken care of. This would allow RTD to offer service at a reasonable per trip cost.
Bob Dinegar
No.
I recognize why there might be some resentment from folks in the Boulder/Longmont area over the many years they've paid into the fund via sales taxes. However it seems their transportation needs are largely being met, with the possible exception of buses to the airport filling up occasionally. I'm hopeful RTD serves the greater good of the region by connecting people equitably.
Would you support extending GM and CEO Debra Johnson's contract when it expires in 2025? Why or why not?
Kiel Brunner
Yes.
I am running for RTD to work with everyone on the shared goals of providing rapid, frequent, and reliable service, with a comfortable experience, so we gain ridership, reduce traffic and meet our climate goals. I believe it is critical for board members to create a healthy working environment where the GM and CEO feels supported and oversight is a collaborative process, not adversarial.
Chris Nicholson
Not sure.
Nearly half of the RTD board will be new after this election. I expect the new board to pursue significant change at the agency with significantly different performance metrics for leadership. GM/CEO Johnson has led RTD through difficult times and should be given the opportunity to demonstrate she is the right person to lead that change. The current board has been impressed by her performance.
Bob Dinegar
Not sure.
To quote Yogi Berra, "I never make predictions, especially about the future." I look forward to the possibility of getting to know her and work with her. Time will tell. She's a capable leader and I know she works very hard. But I haven't a clue what 2025 will bring. I hope to keep an open heart and an inquiring mind.