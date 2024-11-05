Colorado will likely see a new tax on guns as votes in favor of Proposition KK pull ahead

Proposition KK appears likely to pass, with roughly 54 percent of Coloradans voting in favor of the measure as of 8:40 p.m. The proposition imposes a 6.5 percent excise tax on gun sellers for all firearms, ammo, and add-ons like scopes.

If it is ultimately approved, the tax will apply to firearm sellers making more than $20,000 annually. It is expected to raise roughly $39 million a year for programs supporting victims of crime, veterans and students.

The push for the new excise tax came from the legislature and followed cuts to federal Victims of Crime Act funding resulting in fewer dollars for Colorado programs supporting survivors of domestic violence and other crimes. Since 2018, VOCA funding has fallen in the state from more than $50 million to just $13 million.

Under Proposition KK, merchants can choose to absorb the tax or pass it on to customers. Purchases by law enforcement and active duty military members will be exempt from the tax, as would private sales between people who aren’t licensed firearm or ammunition vendors.

House Majority Leader Monica Duran who helped put the measure on the ballot said it shows support for survivors of domestic violence as the state continues to see an uptick in cases. “That's what Prop KK is. It says, you know what? You matter, we are here for you, and we're going to make sure that we hold your hand every step of the way so that you're able to stand on your own and able to be successful in whatever you decide to do,” she said.

The money will go to fund a number of different things.

The largest portion of the money, estimated to be $30 million, would go to grants for local governments and nonprofits to help crime victims with everything from counseling and legal advocacy to emergency financial assistance.

Five million dollars would go to mental health support for veterans who have exhausted their federal benefits.

Three million dollars would go to support services for youth in mental health crises.

The remaining $1 million would be dedicated to public schools to increase school safety.

The passing of Proposition KK would make Colorado the first state in the nation to pass an excise tax on firearms and ammunition. Duran said she’s spoken with lawmakers in Nebraska and Kansas who are interested in doing something similar. California passed a similar tax legislation because it doesn’t have TABOR.