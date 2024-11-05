Colorado 2024 General Election: Live blog, results and updates

Now Playing

8:30 a.m.: On the Western Slope, Republicans are trying to keep Boebert's former seat red

Hello, I'm Tom Hesse, the Western Slope Producer for Colorado Matters. I'm covering CO-3, where Republicans need a strong showing in Mesa County to send Jeff Hurd to Congress.

I’ll be spending the evening at their watch party at Grand Junction’s Warehouse 25Sixty-five Kitchen and Bar, where the Teriyaki lettuce wraps sell for $13 — $16, if you wish to substitute shrimp.

Hurd is hoping to replace Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. He faces Democrat Adam Frisch, who will be watching the results from Aspen.

— Tom Hesse

8 a.m.: What's going on with Lauren Boebert?

I’m Caitlyn Kim, CPR’s Washington D.C. Reporter. And while I’ll be keeping an eye out on all the congressional races, the one I’m watching the most tonight will be the race between GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Trisha Calvarese to represent the 4th Congressional District.

Boebert moved from the Western Slope to the Front Range to run for this seat, after a very close call last election for her current seat in the 3rd District and former Rep. Ken Buck’s decision to retire. It was a surprising move, but one that is likely to pay off for Boebert, given the strong Republican lean of the district.

Still, Calvarese is putting up a good fight. She’s raised a lot of money after winning the Democratic primary and has been hitting Boebert on issues, like support for veterans and not being from the district.

— Caitlyn Kim

7:30 a.m.: CO-8 is among the nation's most closely watched congressional races

I’m public affairs reporter Bente Birkeland and later tonight I’ll be at the watch party in Brighton for Republican State Rep. Gabe Evans, the GOP candidate for the 8th congressional district. He’s trying to unseat incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo in the state’s tossup district. The seat is Colorado’s most competitive race, and one of a handful in the nation that could determine which party controls the U.S. House.

Evans is finishing his first term in the state legislature, and is a former helicopter pilot in the U.S Army and spent a decade working as an Arvada police officer. He was elected to the state legislature in 2022, representing portions of Adams and Weld counties. He grew up in Aurora and in Elbert County.

Caraveo is a pediatrician and is finishing her first term in Congress. Prior to that she served in the statehouse for four years. She’s made reproductive health care and her efforts to lower healthcare costs a centerpiece of her campaign as well as economic issues. Evans has largely focused on border security and immigration and the economy.

— Bente Birkeland

4 a.m.: Happy Election Day, Colorado!

More than two million Coloradans have already cast their ballots, but if history is any guide, hundreds of thousands more will drop off ballots or vote in person today.

Polls opens at 7 a.m. today. You have until 7 p.m. to get your ballot in at a nearest vote center or drop box. Find a location near you here.

Do you have other election-related questions? Check out our FAQ and other links here.

Still need to fill out your ballot? We've got a statewide voter guide here, plus a Denverite guide here and a Southern Colorado-focused guide by KRCC here.

It's going to be a long day today but we'll be with you all through it, recapping what's at stake and checking in on scenes around Colorado. and tonight, we'll be updating as vote tabulations are reported and elections get called (or not!). As soon as polls close you can come back here for live results or check out our election dashboard.

— Stephanie Rivera