Aurora voters agree to repeal 20-year-old ban on pit bull dogs

Cassandra Ballard | Sentinel Staff Writer

In early returns, Aurora voters appeared poised to repeal a years-old ban on pit bull dogs.

Measure 3A, which would repeal the 20-year-old ban, was leading about 44,341 votes to 40,184 votes at about 7:30 p.m.

The pit bull ban in Aurora was initially enacted in 2005 with some leniency for people the city had previously issued a license. In 2014, voters approved a referendum to keep the ban. In 2021, however, Aurora City Council approved the removal of dog breed restrictions from the city ordinance — without going back to voters for permission.

Later, in 2021, Aurora resident Matthew Snider sued the Aurora City Council over the vote because it did not include voter support. He argued that the council broke city charter language and that Aurora voters decided on the issue and must decide on any changes. By 2023, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Snider.

So, Aurora lawmakers asked voters whether the city should repeal the restricted breed ban and allow residents to own American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

Veterinarian's stance on Aurora's lifted pit bull ban

“We had a big moment of panic when we saw that the repeal had been overturned because we do see a big difference when we have breed-specific legislation on the books,” said Senior Director of Advocacy and Education at the Dumb Friends League Ali Mickelson, “but they are not enforcing that ban right now. So we haven’t felt that yet, but we are preparing for it.”

She said that when there is a breed-specific ban, there is an influx of banned breeds brought to the shelter, and it is very challenging to find them new homes.

Many shelters are usually already at maximum capacity, so having a breed-specific ban overwhelms shelters with finding placement for them. Mickelson said that many shelters are moving away from destroying unwanted dogs, and Colorado shelters have a strong network for moving animals.

When there was a pit bull ban in Denver, and Aurora was fully implementing its breed-specific ban, the shelter would have to label the kennels, warning people that they might live in a place with a ban on that breed.

“We have these families that come in, and they’re so excited to find out more about a dog, and then they find out that they can’t adopt that dog because of the restrictions in their community,” Mickelson said. “It just results in us having dogs that stay longer.”

Denver Dumb Friends League sits at the border of Aurora and Denver. When there was a ban in both cities, Mickelson said they had difficulty finding homes for those breeds.

“When those two communities had those bans, that just really, really limited our doctors for those breeds,” she said.