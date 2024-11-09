A complete guide to all ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet performances in Colorado in 2024

In an era of a seemingly endless supply of digital entertainment, for many families, The Nutcracker proves that some holiday magic is best experienced live. This beloved ballet, which follows a young girl's Christmas Eve journey through a dream world of toy soldiers, giant mice, and dancing sweets, continues to captivate audiences 132 years after its debut.

Though Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite was an immediate success when it premiered in 1892, the full ballet – commissioned by Moscow's Imperial Theatres with choreography by Marius Petipa – didn't become a holiday tradition until American companies embraced it in the 1940s.

Today, watching The Nutcracker is as essential to December as trimming trees. Colorado audiences can choose from productions ranging from the traditionally lavish to the boldly innovative, each adding their own flourish to this seasonal favorite.

From Front Range stages to mountain town theaters, here's where you can experience The Nutcracker this season:

Denver area

Ballet Melange

Ballet Melange's “The Nutcracker” (Nov. 16-17, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood)

Ballet Melange, a professional ballet company, brings "The Nutcracker" to life with European costumes and lighting projections.

Belliston Ballet

Belliston Ballet's “The Nutcracker” (Nov. 30-Dec. 1, DU Newman Center, Denver)

A holiday tradition since 1990, this "Nutcracker" performance features dance students between the ages of 8 and 18 from the Denver Metro area.

The Dance Conservatory of Denver

Dance Conservatory of Denver's “The Children's Nutcracker” (Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood)

This production gives dance students as young as 3 years old the chance to perform. Performances will be live-streamed and recordings will be available for purchase.

Colorado Ballet

Colorado Ballet's “The Nutcracker” (Nov. 30-Dec. 29, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver)

Colorado Ballet presents a month-long run of "The Nutcracker," which includes a sensory-friendly performance on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. is the largest Nutcracker production in the state.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance

Colorado Conservatory of Dance's “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 14 - 22, Performing Arts Complex at Pinnacle Charter School, Denver)

This conservatory production features professional guest artists, and it also offers sensory-friendly performances.

Parker Arts and Denver Ballet Theatre

Parker Arts and Denver Ballet Theatre's “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 12-17, PACE Center, Parker)

Parker Arts and Denver Ballet Theatre co-present this "Nutcracker" production at the PACE Center.

Littleton Youth Ballet

Littleton Youth Ballet and Littleton Ballet Academy's “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 20-22, Joanna Ramsey Theatre, Westminster)

This "Nutcracker" features over 140 children, pre-professional dancers, and guest artists.

Boulder Ballet

Boulder Ballet's “The Nutcracker” (Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Macky Auditorium, Boulder)

Presented in conjunction with the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, this production invites audiences to view the pre-show preparations with open curtains until 10 minutes before the performance begins.

Boulder Ballet also presents its production of "The Nutcracker" in Longmont. ( Dec. 7-8, Vance Brand Auditorium, Longmont )

) Boulder Ballet will also present the "Nutcracker Suite" at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park. (Dec. 14-15, The Stanley Hotel, Estes Park)

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

“NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet” (Nov. 30 - Dec. 1 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver)

This is a touring production with elite artists from all over the world. Artists from Ukraine, Tokyo, Italy, Russia, Kazakhstan, Poland, Germany, and more, have performed with this traveling ballet group.

Canyon Concert Ballet

Canyon Concert Ballet's “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 4-8 at The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins)

This long-standing Fort Collins tradition features live music by the Fort Collins Symphony. The lobby will feature a "Nutcracker" boutique for shoppers.

Canyon Concert Ballet also brings its rendition of "The Nutcracker" to Wyoming. (Nov. 29-30, Cheyenne Civic Center, Cheyenne, Wyoming)

Canyon Concert Ballet's “The Nutcracker Sweets” (Dec. 22-23, The Rialto Theater, Loveland)

Canyon Concert Ballet presents a shorter version of "The Nutcracker" in Loveland that is child and sensory-friendly. The performance is 40 minutes long and focuses on the Land of Sweets.

Colorado Dance Theatre

Colorado Dance Theatre's “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 13-15, Union Colony Civic Center, Greeley)

Colorado Dance Theatre's production at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley features accompaniment by musicians from CDT's in-house orchestra and the Greeley Children's Chorale.

Centennial State Ballet

Centennial State Ballet's “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 21, Niwot High School Auditorium, Niwot)

This staging of “The Nutcracker” features aspiring professionals, academy students, and special guests.

Southern Colorado

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic

Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the University of Oklahoma School of Dance's “The Nutcracker” (Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts, Colorado Springs)

These organizations collaborate to bring this "Nutcracker" to the stage, with the participation of the Colorado Springs Children's Chorale and local student dancers.

The Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet

“A Colorado Nutcracker” (Dec.17-18, Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts)

This production reimagines the ballet to bring Colorado Springs' history to life. Step back in time and experience a 1907 Christmas Eve celebration at the Glen Eyrie home of Gen. William J. Palmer, one the city's illustrious founding fathers. Young Clara, an orphan visitor, receives an enchanted Nutcracker doll from Nikola Tesla, inventor extraordinaire and special guest at the party.

This 75-minute family-friendly production features the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, with Thomas Wilson conducting.

Mountains and Western Slope

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet's “The Nutcracker”

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet's “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 6-8, Aspen District Theater, Aspen)

This production highlights international dance forms, including a Ukrainian hopak, a Chinese ribbon dance, and Spanish flamenco.

“NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet”

“NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet” (Nov 26-27 at the Avalon Theater in Grand Junction)

This is a touring production with elite artists from all over the world. Artists from Ukraine, Tokyo, Italy, Russia, Kazakhstan, Poland, Germany, and more, have performed with this traveling ballet group.

Colorado West Performing Arts Company

Colorado West Performing Arts Company's The Nutcracker (Dec. 19-23, Colorado Mesa University Asteria Theatre, Grand Junction)

This full-length production, featuring professional artists, trainees, and local youth, runs just under two hours. Audience members will have the opportunity to meet the cast after each performance.