Colorado holiday events guide 2024: from Denver Zoo Lights to mountain town celebrations

Dozens of communities across the state are hosting holiday events from late November through the new year. We’ve compiled a list of some of the festivities where Coloradans can take in the sights and sounds of the season.

This is a growing list. Is there an event you know about that isn’t listed below? Email [email protected].

Denver area

Blossoms of Light (Nov. 20 – Jan. 12, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver)

At Denver Botanic Gardens' York Street location, visitors can wander through a mile-long path of lights illuminating the gardens' plants and trees. Attendees can also enjoy holiday treats and drinks that are available for purchase.

Trail of Lights (Nov. 29 – Jan. 5, Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms, Littleton)

The Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms takes visitors on a walking path illuminated by lights, glowing cottonwood and pine trees, and lit-up antique and model tractors. Visitors can also enjoy synchronized lights and music, dancing Christmas trees, and a holiday market.

Mile High Tree (Nov. 22 – Dec. 31, Denver)

At Civic Center Park, visitors can enjoy the Mile High Tree, a 110-ft, tree-shaped structure made up of LED lights. The tree has nightly free public light shows synced to multicultural holiday music.

Zoo Lights (Nov. 23 – Jan. 5, Denver Zoo, Denver)

Denver Zoo’s annual Zoo Lights features three million lights spread across 80 acres.

Switch on the Holidays (Nov. 24, Boulder)

Boulder kicks off the holiday season at 5 p.m. on the 24th by turning on the lights that illuminate the Pearl Street Mall, Civic Area, and the Boulder County Courthouse.

Denver Union Station Mr. and Mrs. Clause at the Denver Union Station Grand Illumination.

Denver Union Station Grand Illumination (Nov. 29th, Denver)

Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with festive activities, including holiday favorites by the Denver Dolls, a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus, a festive photo booth and the lighting of the station's 40-foot-tall outdoor Christmas tree displaying more than 7,000 holiday lights.

Luminova Holidays (Nov. 29 - Dec. 31, Elitch Gardens, Denver)

Luminova Holidays at Elitch Gardens is a display featuring over four million lights, a 65-ft tall Christmas tree, a 25-ft snowman, a 300-ft candy cane tunnel, light swings, and more. Visitors can also enjoy rides on select Elitch Gardens attractions and a visit with Santa.

Hudson Holidays (Nov. 29 – Jan. 12, Hudson Gardens & Event Center, Littleton)

Visitors to Hudson Gardens can stroll through the gardens to enjoy a display of lights, explore a lighted maze, themed exhibits, and visit with Santa.

Holiday Tree Lighting (Dec. 3, Aurora Municipal Center, Aurora)

The city of Aurora will host a free tree lighting ceremony from 5 - 7 p.m. with holiday-themed activities, treats, light displays, performances from local groups, and a visit from Santa.

Lakewood Lights (Dec. 5, Lakewood)

Lakewood Mayor and City Council host a lighting ceremony in Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, Walk among the lights, listen to live music, and drink hot cocoa. Visit Santa or make an ornament to celebrate this season.

Parade of Lights (Dec. 7, Downtown Denver, Denver)

The 9NEWS Parade of Lights features more than 40 floats, giant balloons, marching bands, and more.

City of Brighton Tree Lighting Ceremony (Dec. 7, Founders Plaza, Brighton)

The City of Brighton's tree lighting ceremony also features a Winter Market with local artists, crafters, and artisan food vendors. Visitors can also enjoy free face painting, a Teddy Bear & Friends Tree, and pictures with Santa. Events run from 1 - 6 p.m.

Northern Colorado

Winter Wonderlights (Nov. 23 – Jan. 1, Loveland)

At Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra, visitors can enjoy Winter Wonderlights, a display of 200,000 lights and illuminated African stone sculptures. Every night, a 30-minute music and light show featuring holiday songs. Special Winter Wonderlights LIVE nights will have holiday-themed activities, live entertainment, and local vendors.

Catch the Glow Parade (Nov. 29, Estes Park)

Gather on Elkhorn Avenue to “Catch the Glow” of this colorful holiday parade with more than 40 hand-crafted floats, marching bands, fire trucks and other specialty vehicles. Then visit Santa and wander through downtown Estes Park.

Downtown Greeley WinterFest (Nov. 30 – Dec. 14, Greeley)

Downtown Greeley’s Winterfest will host several events over three weekends, including a Holiday Open House and shopping bingo, a tree lighting event in Lincoln Park, the Holiday Lane Downtown with holiday displays, local performers, carriage rides, and Makers' Workshops with card and ornament-making activities and more.

Lyons Holiday Parade of Lights (Dec. 7, Lyons)

This parade down Main Street includes an appearance by Santa, then heads to the elementary school for the Lyons Holiday Artisan Market.

Southern Colorado

ElectriCritters (Nov. 29 – Dec. 29, Pueblo Zoo, Pueblo)

Visitors to ElectriCritters at the Pueblo Zoo can enjoy over 4 million lights, holiday-themed activities, and rides on select zoo attractions.

Pueblo Parade of Lights (Nov. 30, Pueblo)

This 30+ year tradition steps off at 5:30 p.m. with festive floats, school marching bands, drill teams, decorated saddle club horses and car club vehicles. The parade route starts at Abriendo and Union Ave and goes down Union Ave. to City Center Drive to Main Street, ending on 6th Street.

Alamosa Christmas Light Parade (Dec. 6, Alamosa)

The Alamosa Christmas Light Parade kicks off with the lighting ceremony at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will find smiling faces, Christmas cheer, and lots of fun on Main St.

40th Annual Festival of Lights Parade (Dec. 7, Downtown Colorado Springs)

This parade features nearly 100 illuminated and decorated floats traveling down Tejon Street in Downtown Colorado Springs. Step-off is scheduled for 5:50 p.m.

Mountains and Western Slope

Leadville Railroad Holiday Express (Nov. 21 – Jan. 5, Leadville Railroad, Leadville)

Passengers on the Leadville Railroad can enjoy a train ride through the snowy Colorado mountains on a train adorned with holiday lights.

Winter on the Mountain (Nov. 23 – Dec. 31, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Glenwood Springs)

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park starts its holiday season with a kick-off party on Nov. 23, followed by live holiday music on select evenings, including Thanksgiving weekend and Dec. 26 - 31. Throughout the season enjoy half a million lights, a musical Christmas tree, Santa’s workshop, an alpine coaster ride, live music, and festive food and drinks. Visitors can take pictures with Santa on Saturdays in December.

Grand Lake’s Tree Lighting Ceremony (Nov. 29, Town Square Park, Grand Lake)

The town of Grand Lake hosts its annual tree-lighting ceremony the day after Thanksgiving. From 6 to 8:30 p.m., participants can sing along to Christmas carols, sample free hot cocoa and cookies, and enjoy an appearance from Santa and his reindeer.

Leadville Main Street's Parade of Lights (Dec. 6, Harrison Ave., Leadville)

Leadville hosts a festive holiday parade on Harrison Ave. starting at 6 p.m.

“Night of Lights” (Dec. 6, Downtown Gunnison)

The Winter Wonderland features a snow globe, music and a stroll among the booths at IOOF Park. Santa Claus makes a special appearance before heading to the Elk's Lodge after the tree lighting. The Winter Wonderland is from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with Santa lighting the tree at 6:30 p.m.

December First Friday Holiday Lighting & Art Market (Dec. 6, Silverthorne Pavilion, Silverthorne)

The Silverthorne Pavilion will host its annual holiday tree lighting and art market from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature hot chocolate, local artists selling their wares, live music, carolers, holiday crafts and a visit from Santa.

Grand Junction Parade of Lights (Dec. 7, Downtown Grand Junction)

Main Street lights up with the 2024 Parade of Lights. The theme this year: “Holiday in the Tropics.” Get in the holiday spirit with 80 floats, then enjoy all the holiday windows at downtown businesses.

Lighting of Breckenridge (Dec. 7, Downtown Breckenridge)

Breckenridge's holiday festivities kick off the first weekend of December with the Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas. Visitors can enjoy a holiday dog parade, moose march and the lighting of the town tree. The iconic holiday lights in downtown Breckenridge continue to sparkle all winter long.

MTCB Light Up the Night (Dec. 14, Lodge at Mountaineer Square Plaza, Crested Butte)

Mt. Crested Butte's annual Light Up the Night event will feature live music, Christmas tree and menorah lightings, cookie decorating, pictures with Santa and the Snow Queen, face painting, arts and crafts, firetruck rides, and a hot cocoa bar. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

Garden of Lights (Dec. 14 - 15 and 21 - 22, Montrose Botanic Gardens, Montrose)

Illuminated garden paths & displays plus horse-drawn wagon rides, hot cocoa, photo opp at the horse shed, and Santa. Last entries by 8:00 p.m. each night.

Torchlight Parade (Dec. 24, Winter Park)

Winter Park Resort hosts a holiday celebration on Christmas Eve with a torchlight parade at 5:30 p.m. Before the parade, visitors can take pictures with Santa and enjoy hot cocoa and treats. After the parade, there will be a non-denominational church service at West Portal.

Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade (Dec. 24, Telluride Ski Resort, Telluride)

Starting at 6:30 p.m., ski instructors at Telluride Ski Resort will wind down the mountain with torches, lighting up the mountainside in this Christmas Eve tradition.

Eastern Plains

Holyoke Parade of Lights (Dec. 2, Holyoke)

This year’s theme is "A Candyland." The parade goes through downtown Holyoke, beginning on South Interocean Dr. by the Golden Plains Motel. Parade Step-off is at 6:15 p.m. STAR will air the parade on 92.3 FM High Plains Radio for those listening from the warmth of their cars.

Sedgwick County Parade of Lights (Dec. 5, Julesburg)

The parade line-up will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Pine St., east of the Assisted Living/Nursing Home before proceeding to W 10th St. and down Cedar St.