Passengers evacuated from Southwest flight after cell phone catches fire at DIA

More than 100 passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight were evacuated Friday morning after a passenger's cell phone battery ignited. The plane was still at the gate of Denver International Airport when the incident occurred.

Emergency response crews at DIA successfully extinguished the seat fire. According to Southwest Airlines, the person whose phone caught fire received treatment for burns, while another passenger sustained minor injuries during the evacuation.

Passengers at the back of the plane were evacuated using emergency slides, while those closer to the front used the front door to exit the Boeing 737 aircraft.

According to data from FlightAware, the airline arrived three hours late to its destination at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

“The incident remains under investigation,” Southwest Airlines told CPR News in a statement.