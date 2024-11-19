It’s official: A-Basin sale to Alterra is finalized

Alterra Mountain Company officially owns Arapahoe Basin ski area.

Denver-based Alterra, which operates the Ikon Ski pass, closed on its purchase of the 1,428-acre resort, the company said in a statement. The deal was first announced in February. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

“We are honored to become the stewards of Arapahoe Basin, and we are excited to welcome the team to the Alterra Mountain Company family,” said Jared Smith, Alterra president & CEO, in the emailed statement. “The team at Alterra is excited to work with the leaders at A-Basin to ensure its spirit and culture thrive.”

Alterra purchased A-Basin from Dream Unlimited Corp., the Canadian company that has owned it for the last 27 years.

Alan Henceroth, A-Basin’s chief operating officer who has been with the company for 36 years, will continue to lead the resort including overseeing daily operations.

“In 2019, we partnered with Alterra Mountain Company on Ikon Pass, knowing they respect and embrace everything that makes A-Basin unique,” Henceroth said in the statement. “As we move forward, I am confident that the spirit of The Basin will not only remain but grow stronger than ever as we continue to work with leaders on the mountain on a 10-year master development plan to address parking, enhanced snowmaking, and improvements to the experience for skiers and riders of all skill levels.”

Nothing will change for skiers and snowboarders as winter gets underway, said Shayna Silverman, a spokesperson for A-Basin.

“There will be no changes to the Ikon Pass or any A-Basin season passes this season,” Silverman said. “Everyone can expect that A-Basin experience they know and love.”