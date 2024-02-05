Denver-based Alterra Mountain Company to buy Arapahoe Basin ski area

“A-Basin has a long-time and loyal following among skiers and riders in Colorado and we care deeply about the culture of A-Basin that brings them back,” Henceroth said in the statement. “We have worked with Alterra Mountain Company since 2019 when we joined the Ikon Pass community, and we have every faith that Alterra is committed to helping us maintain A-Basin’s authenticity.”

In addition to running the Ikon ski pass, a competitor to Vail’s Epic pass, Alterra owns 17 ski resorts throughout North America, including Steamboat. It also operates Winter Park in Colorado, though the city and county of Denver owns the area. Alterra’s other resorts include Deer Valley in Utah and Quebec’s Tremblant.

The transaction is expected to close later this year.