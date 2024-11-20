40 elementary students abandoned by Douglas County bus driver in busy intersection

Forty elementary students had a frightening experience in Douglas County Monday afternoon after a bus driver dropped them off — and left them —in the middle of an intersection.

Students from Clear Sky Elementary School in Castle Rock reported being intimidated by the driver before they even left their school parking lot.

They told several local television stations including Fox 31 and 9News that the driver skipped stops and was threatening them before finally pulling over at Cedar Hill Cemetery off Wolfensberger Road and Auburn Drive just before 5 p.m. Many of the children were miles from home and had no way to contact their parents as temperatures dropped.

“This is incredibly concerning as the safety of our students is always our priority. We will continue to partner with the Castle Rock Police Department on this matter,” a district spokesperson told CPR News in a statement.

The bus driver has been placed on leave while the district conducts its own internal investigation. The Castle Rock Police Department did not immediately return a message seeking comment. It’s unclear whether he could face any kind of criminal charges.